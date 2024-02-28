Sony World Awards finalists showcase the best photography on the planet

The World Photography Organisation has revealed the finalists and shortlisted photographers in the professional competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 (SWPA).
SWPA has been one of the world's leading photo competitions for 17 years and has showcased exceptional technical ability and original narratives along the way. This year a record number of 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted, and these have been whittled down to three finalists in each of the 10 categories.
The finalists from each category can be seen below:
Architecture and Design
Siobhán Doran, Ireland
Yaser Mohamad Khani, Islamic Republic of Iran
Karol Pałka, Poland
Creative
Mackenzie Calle, United States
Tine Poppe, Norway
Sujata Setia, United Kingdom
Documentary Projects
Davide Monteleone, Italy
Juliette Pavy, France
Brent Stirton, South Africa
Environment
Jean-Marc Caimi & Valentina Piccinni, Italy
Mahé Elipe, France
Maurizio Di Pietro, Italy
Landscape
Jim Fenwick, United Kingdom
Eddo Hartmann, Netherlands
Fan Li, China Mainland
Portfolio
Aly Hazzaa, Egypt
Angelika Kollin, Estonia
Jorge Mónaco, Argentina
Portraiture
Drew Gardner, United Kingdom
Valery Poshtarov, Bulgaria
Adali Schell, United States
Sport
Angelika Jakob, Germany
Thomas Meurot, France
Tommaso Pardini, Italy
Still Life
Peter Franck, Germany
Beth Galton, United States
Federico Scarchilli, Italy
Wildlife and Nature
Eva Berler, Greece
Jasper Doest, Netherlands
Haider Khan, India
The Photographer of the Year 2024 will be announced from one of the 30 finalists, and be awarded a prize of $25,000 along with a range of Sony digital imaging equipment, and will also receive a solo presentation of their work as part of next year’s Sony World Photography Awards exhibition. The winner will be announced on April 18.
The Sony World Photography Awards never disappoint in showcasing the most exceptional photography talent from around the world, and seeing the work in person is an amazing experience I recommend to all. A selection of images will be showcased as part of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition at Somerset House from April 19 - May 6, 2024, and will then travel to additional locations.
A full list of shortlisted and finalist photographers can be found on the SWPA webpage, along with their outstanding images.
The winner will receive a range of Sony equipment which could well be among the best Sony cameras, the best Sony lenses, and the best cameras for video.