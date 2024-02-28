Sony World Awards finalists showcase the best photography on the planet

The World Photography Organisation has revealed the finalists and shortlisted photographers in the professional competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 (SWPA).

SWPA has been one of the world's leading photo competitions for 17 years and has showcased exceptional technical ability and original narratives along the way. This year a record number of 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted, and these have been whittled down to three finalists in each of the 10 categories.

(Image credit: © Eddo Hartmann, Netherlands, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

(Image credit: © Karol Pałka, Poland, Finalist, Professional competition, Architecture and Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

The finalists from each category can be seen below:

Architecture and Design

Siobhán Doran, Ireland

Yaser Mohamad Khani, Islamic Republic of Iran

Karol Pałka, Poland

Creative

Mackenzie Calle, United States

Tine Poppe, Norway

Sujata Setia, United Kingdom

Documentary Projects

Davide Monteleone, Italy

Juliette Pavy, France

Brent Stirton, South Africa

Environment

Jean-Marc Caimi & Valentina Piccinni, Italy

Mahé Elipe, France

Maurizio Di Pietro, Italy

Landscape

Jim Fenwick, United Kingdom

Eddo Hartmann, Netherlands

Fan Li, China Mainland

Portfolio

Aly Hazzaa, Egypt

Angelika Kollin, Estonia

Jorge Mónaco, Argentina

Portraiture

Drew Gardner, United Kingdom

Valery Poshtarov, Bulgaria

Adali Schell, United States

Sport

Angelika Jakob, Germany

Thomas Meurot, France

Tommaso Pardini, Italy

Still Life

Peter Franck, Germany

Beth Galton, United States

Federico Scarchilli, Italy

Wildlife and Nature

Eva Berler, Greece

Jasper Doest, Netherlands

Haider Khan, India

(Image credit: © Haider Khan, India, Finalist, Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

(Image credit: © Jim Fenwick, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

The Photographer of the Year 2024 will be announced from one of the 30 finalists, and be awarded a prize of $25,000 along with a range of Sony digital imaging equipment, and will also receive a solo presentation of their work as part of next year’s Sony World Photography Awards exhibition. The winner will be announced on April 18.

The Sony World Photography Awards never disappoint in showcasing the most exceptional photography talent from around the world, and seeing the work in person is an amazing experience I recommend to all. A selection of images will be showcased as part of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition at Somerset House from April 19 - May 6, 2024, and will then travel to additional locations.

A full list of shortlisted and finalist photographers can be found on the SWPA webpage, along with their outstanding images.

