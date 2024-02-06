Exceptional photography showcases our diverse world as the National & Regional Award winners announced for the Sony World Photography Awards 2024

The World Photography Organisation and Sony established the National & Regional Awards program as a way to support local photography communities from all over the world. This year, 395,000 images were submitted from over 220 countries and territories, resulting in an impressive number of winning images.

The Sony World Photography Awards have a wide range of photography categories, and in the build-up to announcing the overall winners, some of the category winners are released sooner. The National and Regional Winners were selected from a wide range of regions that showcase the best photography of today.

Winning images are selected from around the globe, resulting in extremely diverse approaches and subject matter, celebrating geographical and cultural differences. Among the winning images are a cornucopia of wildlife, documentary, landscape, and portrait images, each showing a unique insight into new worlds.

Feathers in Focus (Image credit: © Mohammad Mirza, Kuwait, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Silence (Image credit: © Barbara Szydlowska, Poland, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

The winners from the National and Regional Awards are listed below:

Bangladesh - Mahdin Shafiq Omi

Cambodia - Davuth Van

Egypt - Karim Osama

Germany - Natalie Strohmaier

India - Mitul Kajaria

Indonesia - Dhiky Aditya

Japan - Kenichiro Hagiwara

Republic of Korea - Lee Jongkee

Kuwait - Mohammed Mirza

Malaysia - Lim Chien Ting

Myanmar - Kyaw Htet

Nepal - Bibek Kunwar

Nigeria - Onyekachi Iloh

Pakistan - Muhammad Saddique Inam

Philippines - Reginald James Lorico

Poland - Barbara Szydlowska

Qatar - Abdulla AL-Mushaifri

Saudi Arabia - Yasser Alomari

Singapore - Ju Shen Lee

South Africa - Lourens Durand

Sri Lanka - Wasiri Gajaman

Taiwan - Chia Jung Chou

Thailand - Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul

Turkey - Okan Yilmaz

United Arab Emirates - Vinaya Mohan

United States - Pascal Fouquet

Vietnam - Tran Tuan Viet

A Colourful Dream (Image credit: © Bibek Kunwar, Nepal, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

People of the Misty Oasis: Abdel Qader (Image credit: © Karim Osama, Egypt, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

The Award is split further into European Regional Awards and Latin America Regional Awards. The winners of these are:

Czech Republic - Tomáš Havrda

Latvia - Viktors Rimarevs

Slovenia - Ana Skobe

Bulgaria - Vladimir Karamazov

Argentina - Marcos Azulay

Untitled (Image credit: © Muhammad Saddique Inam, Pakistan, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Elephant Sand Bath (Image credit: © Ju Shen Lee, Singapore, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

All of the award winners will receive a selection of Sony Imaging equipment such as the best Sony camera and Sony lenses, and all winning images will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.

The overall winners for the Student, Youth, Open, and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 will be announced on 18 April 2024. Winners will be placed on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House in London from April 19 - May 6 2024.

You can check out the Awards website for more information about upcoming announcements and for the full list of winners.

