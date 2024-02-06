Exceptional photography showcases our diverse world as the National & Regional Award winners announced for the Sony World Photography Awards 2024

The World Photography Organisation and Sony established the National & Regional Awards program as a way to support local photography communities from all over the world. This year, 395,000 images were submitted from over 220 countries and territories, resulting in an impressive number of winning images.
The Sony World Photography Awards have a wide range of photography categories, and in the build-up to announcing the overall winners, some of the category winners are released sooner. The National and Regional Winners were selected from a wide range of regions that showcase the best photography of today.
Winning images are selected from around the globe, resulting in extremely diverse approaches and subject matter, celebrating geographical and cultural differences. Among the winning images are a cornucopia of wildlife, documentary, landscape, and portrait images, each showing a unique insight into new worlds.
The winners from the National and Regional Awards are listed below:
Bangladesh - Mahdin Shafiq Omi
Cambodia - Davuth Van
Egypt - Karim Osama
Germany - Natalie Strohmaier
India - Mitul Kajaria
Indonesia - Dhiky Aditya
Japan - Kenichiro Hagiwara
Republic of Korea - Lee Jongkee
Kuwait - Mohammed Mirza
Malaysia - Lim Chien Ting
Myanmar - Kyaw Htet
Nepal - Bibek Kunwar
Nigeria - Onyekachi Iloh
Pakistan - Muhammad Saddique Inam
Philippines - Reginald James Lorico
Poland - Barbara Szydlowska
Qatar - Abdulla AL-Mushaifri
Saudi Arabia - Yasser Alomari
Singapore - Ju Shen Lee
South Africa - Lourens Durand
Sri Lanka - Wasiri Gajaman
Taiwan - Chia Jung Chou
Thailand - Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul
Turkey - Okan Yilmaz
United Arab Emirates - Vinaya Mohan
United States - Pascal Fouquet
Vietnam - Tran Tuan Viet
The Award is split further into European Regional Awards and Latin America Regional Awards. The winners of these are:
Czech Republic - Tomáš Havrda
Latvia - Viktors Rimarevs
Slovenia - Ana Skobe
Bulgaria - Vladimir Karamazov
Argentina - Marcos Azulay
All of the award winners will receive a selection of Sony Imaging equipment such as the best Sony camera and Sony lenses, and all winning images will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.
The overall winners for the Student, Youth, Open, and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 will be announced on 18 April 2024. Winners will be placed on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House in London from April 19 - May 6 2024.
You can check out the Awards website for more information about upcoming announcements and for the full list of winners.
