It's not as cheap as Prime Day but the Nikon Zf is still over £600 off!

By
published

Nikon Zf fell below £2K on Prime Day and you can save a MASSIVE £618 in the process with this winning deal today

If you've been looking for a reason to retire your best DSLR and upgrade to a top full-frame mirrorless camera with a retro look, this Nikon Zf deal is perfect for you!

The Nikon Zf is a highly sought-after camera, praised by many, and this deal makes it even more enticing. You can now save a whopping £613 off the Nikon Zf with this amazing offer available today - while it's not as cheap as it was on Amazon Prime Day (£730 off) - now priced at £1,881 is still a great deal for anyone wanting to upgrade to this retro-inspired camera.

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

