It's not as cheap as Prime Day but the Nikon Zf is still over £600 off!

If you've been looking for a reason to retire your best DSLR and upgrade to a top full-frame mirrorless camera with a retro look, this Nikon Zf deal is perfect for you!
The Nikon Zf is a highly sought-after camera, praised by many, and this deal makes it even more enticing. You can now save a whopping £613 off the Nikon Zf with this amazing offer available today - while it's not as cheap as it was on Amazon Prime Day (£730 off) - now priced at £1,881 is still a great deal for anyone wanting to upgrade to this retro-inspired camera.
Nikon Zf | was £2,499 | now £1,881
Save £618 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is in my opinion the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style – and now it’s even cheaper!