It's back! Affinity Photo editing suite is half price!

We have just found out that the incredible 2020 deal on Affinity Photo and its sister suite of software is about restart. During the early months of the pandemic, Serif, the developers of the Affinity suite of software programs, came up with an unprecedented plan to help support photographers, designers and other creatives during the coronavirus pandemic. It cut the cost of each program by half. This  reduced the price from a very affordable $50, down to an almost-giveaway $25

There were over 250,000 downloads of the free 90-day trial during the three month period of this extraordinary promo. And the good news is that the offer is back for 2022.

Affinity Photo is one of our favorite photo editors... and for good reason. This is a really powerful image editing program - but comes at a price that is really affordable compared to its competitors. 

Thanks to this scheme photographers can get the program outright for just $25 / £23.99.... unlike Photoshop CC (which is probably its main competitor) there are no monthly fees to pay. The deal is available worldwide.

A really powerful image editing program that works on PC or Mac, that is high up the list of the best photo editors. The price gets you the latest version, and you get to own the software outright - so there are no monthly fees. Affinity Photo is always a great value buy... but this price makes it an absolute steal.

The desktop publishing solution in the Affinity suite... perfect for those who want to design their own newsletters, magazines or books with professional standard software. Available for both Mac or PC Windows. 

Professional standard graphics design software - perfect for those who want to create their own illustrations. Available for both Windows PCs, Apple Macs or iPads.

The offer is available across the Affinity range... which will be particularly tempting if you are looking for a pro-spec, affordable graphics or desktop publishing program. Affinity Designer was the first in this powerful suite of programs, and after over five years of refinement gives a great alternative to Adobe Illustrator. The new Affinity Publisher, meanwhile, can be seen as a serious alternative to programs like Adobe InDesign.... but at a much, much more affordable price for the home or small office.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

