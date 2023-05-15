Is this the wide-angle Canon APS-C lens we've been waiting for?

Are we finally going to get the true wide angle lens from Canon for its APS-C cameras that we have been begging for since the launch of the RF-S mount? If this patent makes it to production, that might well be a reality.

The patent (discovered by (opens in new tab) Canon Watch), shows Canon's optical formula for a very exciting sounding new wide angle lens for its RF-S mount APS-C cameras – a Canon RF-S 10-14mm f/3.5-4.

Despite Canon producing some of the best Canon RF lenses, so far it has not managed to fill out its RF-S lens lineup for its APS-C range of cameras nearly as well as many photographers hoped at this stage. Despite releasing three APS-C bodies (R10, R50, and R7), Canon has only offered up a paltry three RF-S lenses to go with them, compared to bumper 28 RF lenses.

While any Canon APS-C shooter can use any RF lens on their camera, the purpose of Canon producing separate lenses in an RF-S variant was to achieve much smaller, lighter, and more affordable lenses that would pair better with its more miniature camera designs like the Canon EOS R50, with a lot of Canon's RF lenses dwarfing the entry-level R50 in size, and often costing several times more than the camera!

(Image credit: Canon Watch)

With video an increasing focus of Canon's entry-level cameras, having a wide focal length is important, especially for vlogging where the camera is often held at only an arm's length. Currently, the widest lens Canon makes in the RF-S mount is the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, this lens has a full frame equivalent of approximately 29mm at its widest point when the 1.6x Canon APS-C crop factor is taken into account.

You can get a little wider using the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM lens, with an equivalent 25.6mm focal length, although at the expense of lens-based optical image stabilization.

If an RF-S 10-14mm f/3.5-4 lens does make it to market this will fill a much needed gap in Canon's lens lineup, offering landscape shooters, street photographers, and vloggers a proper wide angle view equivalent to 16mm on full frame. Although this patent does not include if any eventual lens would include Canon's lens IS.

However, take all this with a pinch of salt, Canon does file a lot of patents for various lens formulas, the majority of which, never see the light of day in a consumer product. But hopefully, with the demand that this lens would fill, this is a lens that we see Canon follow through on and announce soon.

