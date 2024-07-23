Is the NFL finally getting 4K video broadcasting?

Late last week NFL fans received some cryptic news on social media regarding a collaboration between the NFL and Sony, stating that a major announcement will be made at the end of the month.

The short video was posted to multiple Sony social media accounts and features the Sony and NFL logos along with the words 'Get Ready', and a caption that states 'Powering up soon'. Sony is one of the leading manufacturers of some of the best cinema cameras on the market, so understandably this has fans very excited with speculations about the announcement plentiful!

A post shared by Sony Electronics (@sonyelectronics) A photo posted by on

Leading the speculation charge is the possibility of 4K video broadcasting. Up until now other than special events, such as when being shown on Amazon Prime, the NFL has been shot and broadcast in 1080. Even the Super Bowl was shot in 1080 and upscaled for broadcasting – might this be the year for change?

Many of the comments on social media have suggested 4K as an option to which Sony has responded with an even more cryptic eyes emoji – '👀'.

I must admit being a Brit based in Wales I am not overly familiar with the broadcasting specifics of the NFL but my limited research has indicated that most games are broadcast using Sony PXW camcorders, which are capable of 4K although not shot in it.

Other excited comments speculate a Sony Alpha broadcast camera, a new telescopic lens, the Sony A1 II, and many seem to think a new NFL-certified cinema camera.

This would not be the first time Sony teamed up with a major sporting league. Earlier this year Serie A, the Italian soccer league, worked with Sony to cover the biggest event in its calendar – the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa final in Rome.

Sony supplied some of its best cinema cameras, PTZ cameras, and broadcasting cameras to cover the game like never before, providing cinematic close-ups and getting even closer to the players in the tunnel.

Although this would be an incredible addition to NFL coverage, at this point it's just speculation, we won't know for sure until July 30, 2024, when the announcement will be made. Keep your eyes open on Sony's social media!

