Sony uses cinema cameras to capture the biggest Italian soccer event like never before

By
published

Italy's biggest soccer event was captured using Sony's cinema cameras – and the results are astounding!

Image from the Coppa Italia 2024 Final, with a Sony Burano camera being used on a gimbal to film the celebrating Juventus team
(Image credit: Serie A)

Sony renewed its collaboration with the Italian soccer league, Lega Serie A, to capture cinematic footage of the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa final in Rome.

The brand is at the forefront of cinematic camera technology and produces some of the best cinema cameras and cine lenses today. Its cutting-edge and innovative techniques were used once more to capture Italy's biggest soccer event, the 2024 Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Atalanta, which ended in a 1-0 win for Juventus. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles