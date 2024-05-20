Sony uses cinema cameras to capture the biggest Italian soccer event like never before

Sony renewed its collaboration with the Italian soccer league, Lega Serie A, to capture cinematic footage of the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa final in Rome.

The brand is at the forefront of cinematic camera technology and produces some of the best cinema cameras and cine lenses today. Its cutting-edge and innovative techniques were used once more to capture Italy's biggest soccer event, the 2024 Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Atalanta, which ended in a 1-0 win for Juventus.

The 2024 final was the third consecutive year that Sony collaborated with the league, and captured passion and drama like never before by using cinema cameras to capture supporting content to the match footage. The collaboration saw footage that would not look out of place in Hollywood, turning Rome's legendary Stadio Olimpico into a movie set, and making viewers feel like they were part of the action.

The Sony Venice 2

Three Sony cameras were used primarily to capture different aspects of the game, fans, behind-the-scenes, and the environment in and around the stadium. The industry-leading Sony Venice 2 captured a live cinematic feed and an alternative view of the action from the sidelines.

It was dubbed by Sony as "the cinema camera created by and for cinematographers" and is packed with features that make it a go-to option for the Hollywood set, with Micahel Mann's Ferrari using the Venice 2 to capture intense action and storytelling. The camera's versatility is a strong point as it offers two full-frame sensor options, superior 8K and 6K recording, with the ability to change on the fly.

The second camera used at the historic sporting event was the recently released Sony Burano. Released in February 2024, the Burano offers high-end cinema quality with the mobility and versatility to be operated by either an individual or small team. In addition to its lightweight and compact structure, it offers a full-frame 8K resolution with 16 stops of latitude and image stabilization for PL and E-mount lenses.

Due to its compact form factor, the Burano was used pitchside with a gimbal to capture the action up close and personal. It was operated by a solo operator to film the "players’ emotions and the depth of the pitch by leveraging the built-in image stabilizer and autofocus technologies."

The Sony FR7

The third and final camera used at the match was the manufacturer's cinematic PTZ camera, the Sony FR7. Several FR7 cameras were set up in the player's tunnel, filming the tense moments before walking out onto the pitch, and the sorrow and jubilation of the teams returning from the field after the final whistle. It captured this with cinematic quality, recording extreme detail and providing the viewer with the experience of standing in the tunnel with the players.

"The Coppa Italia Frecciarossa is one of Europe’s biggest football events so it’s really exciting to get involved with bringing the action to fans across the world and working with Lega Serie A and their partners has been a real pleasure," says Koji Andachi, Sony's head of Media Solutions marketing.

"We are constantly pushing technological boundaries to create the best viewer experience ahead of the final, and hope that this setup really brings across the excitement, drama, and beauty of the beautiful game."

Above: A video showing the cinematic footage captured behind the scenese at the Coppa Italia

Each of the Sony cameras is at the higher end of cinematic consumer equipment and the results speak for themselves. Along with the outstanding quality, each can be used to capture the action live, a major feature utilized in capturing Juventus' win over Atalanta.

The idea to shoot such a large sports event that draws viewing figures into the millions is a masterstroke of marketing by Sony. The images captured by the cameras of the cup final were extraordinary, and it hopefully opens the door for more sports to benefit from the approach, bringing the fans closer to the action turning our beloved pastimes into blockbuster movies.

