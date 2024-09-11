Is the "Desert Titanium" iPhone 16 Pro gold or copper? No one can agree but it really matters!

By
published

Apple has introduced a new color for the iPhone 16 Pro phones – Desert Titanium – and there is a lot of debate over whether it's gold or copper (or pink)

iPhone 16 Pro Desert Titanium flanked by Rose Gold iPhone 6S and Gold iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Desert Titanium flanked by Rose Gold iPhone 6S and Gold iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: Future / Apple)

Apple traditionally introduces a new color which is iconic for a phone release and, for the iPhone 16, that shade is "Desert Titanium" – but it's causing a lot of discussion and even agonizing among potential buyers. Is it more gold, or copper? 

Why does this matter so much? It is especially important to the early adopters who will rush to be the first to pick up the new handsets, people aren't sure they'll like it in the flesh but typically if you want the phone first you need to pre-order the phone from Apple in the first few minutes to be first in the queue to pick up, or have to wait for stock.

