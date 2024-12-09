Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it’s a walking drone – with wings, legs and toes that jumps into takeoff

A doctoral student has created the RAVEN drone, with a wingspan of 39 inches, that he hopes might one day be used for deliveries

The RAVEN fixed wing drone walking
(Image credit: Won Dong Shin)

Technology continuously takes inspiration from natural sources. Think cat’s eye cameras for seeing through camouflage, or AI that replicates the human brain to single out individual sounds in a busy room.

Now, at the Laboratory of Intelligent Systems, at the Swiss École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, doctoral student Won Dong Shin has created his RAVEN (Robotic Avian-inspired Vehicle for multiple ENvironments) fixed-wing drone.

