Is Canon planning new cheaper super-telephoto primes? This patent submission certainly looks that way...

If you're a wildlife or sports photographer, you know that super-telephoto prime lenses are indispensable for capturing distant subjects with exceptional detail. The problem is, that these lenses often come with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, Canon is working on a solution that could make high-quality telephoto lenses more accessible – without compromising on performance.

Recently, Canon filed a patent for five new super-telephoto lenses with a narrower aperture than their existing counterparts. This will more than likely result in a more affordable price point, while still maintaining excellent optical quality. This is fantastic news for Canon shooters, especially since the company has been reluctant to share its full-frame RF mount with third-party lens makers, limiting affordable options for many photographers.

Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM lens (Image credit: Canon)

Now, it’s important to note that it is still in the early stages – this is just a patent application, not an official release. That means we don’t yet have concrete pricing or availability. However, the prospect of a simplified design and reduced aperture size suggests these lenses will be significantly cheaper than Canon's current offerings, like the Canon RF 400mm f/2.8 L IS USM, which retails for a jaw-dropping $12,000. A more budget-friendly option, like the rumored Canon RF 400mm f/4.0, would definitely make these lenses more accessible to serious enthusiasts and professionals without breaking the bank.

According to the patent documents (2024-163673) and Canon Rumors for breaking it down into more digestible chunks, Canon is developing lenses in the following focal lengths: RF 400mm f/4.0, RF 500mm f/5.6, RF 600mm f/5.6, RF 600mm f/6.3, and RF 800mm f/6.3.

The design is focused on creating lightweight yet powerful telephoto lenses with optical systems designed to minimize common lens imperfections, like chromatic and spherical aberrations. Plus, these lenses will feature anti-shake technology, which is a necessity for handheld shooting – especially at such long focal lengths.

(Image credit: Canon)

What’s also exciting is that these new lenses are reportedly designed to work well with teleconverters. If you’re unfamiliar, teleconverters allow you to further magnify your subject, giving you even more flexibility without the need for a bulkier, more expensive lens.

Of course, while this patent is intriguing, there’s no guarantee that these lenses will ever make it to market. Many patents are filed purely for research and development purposes, and not all of them result in actual products. But if Canon does bring these lenses to life, they could open up a whole new world of possibilities for photographers who need powerful telephoto capabilities but can’t justify the sky-high prices of the current options.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In short, this is a development worth watching, but don't let it change your immediate plans. It could mark a turning point for Canon users seeking affordable, high-performance super-telephoto lenses that don’t sacrifice quality for price – fingers crossed!

Check out our guide to the Best Black Friday Canon deals!