Is Canon planning new cheaper super-telephoto primes? This patent submission certainly looks that way...

By
published

Canon's latest patent submission hints at a new lineup of super-telephoto primes that could offer better value without sacrificing performance

Canon Patent
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're a wildlife or sports photographer, you know that super-telephoto prime lenses are indispensable for capturing distant subjects with exceptional detail. The problem is, that these lenses often come with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, Canon is working on a solution that could make high-quality telephoto lenses more accessible – without compromising on performance.

Recently, Canon filed a patent for five new super-telephoto lenses with a narrower aperture than their existing counterparts. This will more than likely result in a more affordable price point, while still maintaining excellent optical quality. This is fantastic news for Canon shooters, especially since the company has been reluctant to share its full-frame RF mount with third-party lens makers, limiting affordable options for many photographers.

