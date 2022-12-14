Irix expands its cine lens line-up with new Cine 150mm T3.0 TELE optic

Irix has launched a new cine lens, the Cine 150mm T3.0 TELE. A development of the existing Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1, the new TELE variant has a modified focus range with a minimum 67cm focus distance (compared to 35cm for the Macro lens). Irix has also modified the lens's manual focussing ring to offer greater precision when focussing between 2 metres and infinity, with a total focus ring travel of 270 degrees.

Read more: the best cine lenses (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Irix)

(opens in new tab)

Elsewhere, the Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 TELE shares the same features as its Macro predecessor. Irix claims "spectacular bokeh" from the 11-blade rounded diaphragm, while the 12 optical elements should provide sharp enough image quality to be suitable for 8K recording. The sharpness is said to be combined with the signature 'Irix look' of "soft tones and a characteristic, subtle glow".

(Image credit: Irix)

(opens in new tab)

The lens is available in Canon EF, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, Olympus MFT/ Panasonic MFT, and Arri PL-mount options. Each is compatible with 86mm filters, along with a 95mm-diameter matte box. A lens foot is included for mounting to a cage via a standard 1/4-inch mount thread. The front of the lens features Irix's Magnetic Mount System for easy installation of additional accessories, Irix MMS filters, or an optional lens hood.

(Image credit: Irix)

The Cine 150mm T3.0 TELE can also be used in inclement weather thanks to five weather seal gaskets (4 on the Arri PL version), while the magnesium alloy barrel keeps overall weight down to 1105g (Canon EF version).

(Image credit: Irix)

(opens in new tab)

The Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 TELE is available to order now from the Irix web shop, priced at US $1,195 ($1,295 for the PL-mount version). Availability at other retailers is expected soon.

Read more:

Best cine lenses (opens in new tab)

Best wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab)

Best lenses for landscape photography (opens in new tab)

Best lenses for astrophotography (opens in new tab)

Best fisheye lenses (opens in new tab)

Best tilt-shift lenses (opens in new tab)

Best standard zoom lenses (opens in new tab)