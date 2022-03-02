iPhone SE 3: Everything we know about Apple's budget 5G phone

The mobile industry is poised for the arrival of a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G support, with reports now suggesting it could arrive as soon as March 8. P Morgan analysts, according to Reuters, have said the new phone “has the potential to attract more than a billion non-premium Android users.”

We are more likely to believe the imminent launch rumors now French site Consomac, via TechRadar, has spotted that a iPhone believed to be the iPhone SE 3 has been certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission – a Russian regulator.

iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone SE Plus 5G?

In truth, it’s unlikely the third-generation iPhone SE will be called the iPhone SE 3 – it could follow iPhone SE (2020)’s naming convention and be called the iPhone SE (2022) or, according to the latest phone rumors, be called the iPhone SE Plus 5G. Only time, or an official announcement, will tell.

JP Morgan's analysts seem very confident about the success of the upcoming iPhone SE 3 and that’s largely to do with its 5G support. This is the very first mid-range 5G iPhone and, as well as turning the heads of android users, makes the phone tempting to 300 million users of older iPhones, without 5G support. Notably, according to the rumors, other than the 5G the third-generation iPhone will be much like its predecessor.

iPhone SE 3 rumored specs

The iPhone SE 3 is said to look much like its predecessor, featuring big bezels and a home button which houses a Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

Leaks point to the iPhone SE 3 featuring an A15 Bionic chipset, which makes sense as this is the same as the iPhone 13 range. Some reports tip the upcoming smartphone as having a 4.7-inch LCD screen, just like the last model, while others point towards a larger 5.7-6.1-inch display.

The general school of thought is that the new phone will feature the same 12MP camera as the iPhone SE (2020) – but that it could use a new sensor. We expect a battery similar to the 1,821mAh one in the iPhone SE (2020), too.

Price will be a crucial factor in the iPhone SE 3 living up to JP Morgan's analysts thoughts that the iPhone SE 3 has the potential to attract “nearly 1.4 billion low-to mid-end Android phone and about 300 million older iPhone model users.” Indeed, Loop Capital Markets analyst John Donovan (via Investor's Business Daily) has allegedly got hold of information suggesting the new phone could start at just $300 (£290 / €348)!



