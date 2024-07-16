iPhone flashlight gets secret superpowers photographers will love – with iOS 18 update

Only known to developers until now, Apple's new 'Public Beta' of iOS 18 reveals an amazing new flashlight tool

iOS 18 grab
(Image credit: Future)

The iOS 18 Public Beta reveals a feature which gives control over the focus, as well as the brightness, of the flash in existing iPhone models.

Previous versions of iOS have allowed a few different brightness settings, but now the full feature set of the Adaptive True Town Flash is placed under the control of a new interface, which effectively means you can control the width of the beam.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

