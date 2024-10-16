Insta360 teases the "Real Pro" – we're guessing Ace Pro 2! More Leica-co-branded 8K Action coming?

With today's teaser for an October 22nd event, we see balls of fire (but is there a Leica co-brand?)

Insta360
(Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360 have dropped a teaser for an action camera that starts with a man sat on the couch but, to be fair, does get a bit more dramatic. We go on to see what looks a lot like an Insta360 Ace Pro – but presumably is a new version (Insta360 Ace Pro 2?). So What's new?

The Real Pro - Our Next Camera, Oct 22 - YouTube The Real Pro - Our Next Camera, Oct 22 - YouTube
Watch On

