Insta360 have dropped a teaser for an action camera that starts with a man sat on the couch but, to be fair, does get a bit more dramatic. We go on to see what looks a lot like an Insta360 Ace Pro – but presumably is a new version (Insta360 Ace Pro 2?). So What's new?

The Real Pro - Our Next Camera, Oct 22 - YouTube Watch On

The Insta360 Ace Pro is one of the best action cameras out there, and the only one to offer 8K recording – surpassing even the famous GoPro which tops out at 5.3K or the critically acclaimed DJI Action 5 Pro, which boasts a bigger image sensor so it works better in lower light.

Hmm.. DJI Action 5 Pro. The Real Pro. Should I read anything into that?

If the Ace Pro has already got a big DJI Action 5 Pro-sized image sensor (and it has) AND higher resolution, then why does it need an update? Well with DJI and GoPro updating every year, perhaps Insta360 simply feel they have to. Or perhaps there will be something new in the feature set. For now all we've got to go on is rumors and what we can interpret from this spectacular video.

We'll find out for sure next week, but the emphasis on the video – in which the mystery camera appears to take on the role of an asteroid zooming to Earth – certainly seems to highlight the amount of heat, cold, and stress that the camera can take. This makes a lot of sense – not least because the folding design (which looks to be repeated) was a little unnerving for previous action camera users who prize a rugged build.

It also tells us, of course, that Insta360 seem to be sticking with the flip folding. That makes sense too, as it's seen in the pod element of their Go 3 and Go 3S, so it's also becoming a bit of a brand signature.

If you look closely you'll also see what appears to be mono data on the front display – but then there wouldn't be any reason to add a color front panel if you can still flip the much bigger touchscreen.

Will this also be Leica co-branded? That I can't see in the video.