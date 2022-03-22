Insta360 ONE RS swappable lens action cam gets 48MP photos and 6K widescreen mode

The Insta360 ONE RS is the only action camera around that combines GoPro-like functions with a swappable 360º lens (included in the Twin Edition), and now it has new features and an all-round performance upgrade.

The Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition, a modular action camera that allows a 4K lens and a 5.7K 360º lens to be easily swapped-out, is the follow-up to the Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition, which was launched early in 2020.

The modular concept is the same as its predecessor; you can switch lenses on the fly, essentially having an action camera and a 360º camera in one product.

However, it’s an upgrade all-round, with the main 4K Boost Lens (16mm, f2.4) boasting a 0.5-inch sensor capable of taking still images in 48MP, though several step-down resolutions are available, as well as a new Active HDR mode for action sequences. The 4K Boost Lens can also film action in a new 6K widescreen mode, which has an aspect ratio of 2.35:1 and a cinematic frame rate of either 24p or 25p.

Although there are myriad new AI-powered editing modes and templates, notably both 48MP stills and 6K widescreen mode must be processed via the Insta360 Studio desktop software and not via Insta360’s smartphone app (there are also free plugins for Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro). Ditto for both raw photos created in the DNG format and proprietary Pro video as LOG files.

The two other lenses available – the 360º lens (7.2mm, f2) in the Twin Edition and an optional extra 1-inch wide-angle lens (14.4mm, f3.2) – are unchanged from 2020.

The new 4K Boost camera module can be attached facing forward or back (for selfie clips), and can be swapped out for a 360 camera module (included in the Twin Edition). (Image credit: Insta360)

More new Insta360 ONE RS features

Other upgrades include the Insta360 ONE RS's core and processor, which now allows built-in FlowState Stabilization – Insta360’s gimbal-like stabilization feature to rival GoPros HyperSmooth – to be used while shooting 4K 60fps. It also fuels faster wireless transfer of files to a smartphone.

The battery base, which the 4K Boost Lens/360º lens and the Core module are mounted upon, has 21% more power storage than on the ONE R. It also adds three microphones for superior audio beneath windproof covers. The ONE RS Twin Edition also offers a new mounting bracket and a lens cap.

Not surprisingly, this modular product comes in several guises. The Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition package includes both the 4K Boost Lens and 360 Lens (US$549.99/UK$423 – about AU$742). For those only after an action camera without 360º functions there’s the Insta360 ONE RS 4K Edition (US$299.99/UK£230 – about AU$405) and the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch Edition (US$549.99/UK£423 – about AU$742).

Those looking to upgrade from the original Insta360 ONE R will soon be able to purchase the new Core module, battery and mounting bracket. Insta360 also announced that the new 4K Boost Lens itself will be made compatible with the original ONE R after a post-launch firmware update.

All options are available now on Insta360.com and select retailers worldwide, as well as via Amazon US.