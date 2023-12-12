In-store photo printing jumps up 85% thanks to Fujifilm's convenient kiosks

Physical photo printing is on the rise according to Fujifilm who reported an impressive 8% increase in in-store photo printing at the House of Photography shop in London's Convent Garden. One of the reasons for the sudden surge is down to the installation of Photo by Fujifilm Kiosk which boasts Fujifilm’s East Print software.

Fujifilm is already renowned for producing some of the best instant cameras, but now the Japanese camera manufacturer responsible for the popular Fujifilm X-T5 and Instax Mini 12 is on a mission to make photo printing more accessible. In June 2022, the House of Photography store strategically repositioned four of its self-service print kiosks in one of the world's busiest tourist and leisure sites.

More than 35,000 photos have been printed since, and Fujifilm credits this success to the prime location of the kiosks within the store plus an escalating desire among consumers to transform digital memories into tangible prints for personal use and gifting purposes.

• Not near a Fujifilm store? The best photo printing online services let you print images out online and have them delivered to your home

The Photo by Fujifilm Kiosk combines efficiency and cutting-edge technology, allowing customers to effortlessly print single images directly from their smartphones, eliminating the hassle of ordering photo prints online. With no wait times or delivery fees – and a reduced chance of sending the wrong file – it provides Fujifilm the opportunity to offer instant and affordable prints to their customers, regardless of whether they have a Fujifilm camera.

Theo Georghiades, General Manager of Imaging Solutions at Fujifilm UK, expressed enthusiasm for the positive response to the new technology: “We have developed some excellent technology in recent years which makes it easier than ever to access printed photos. The latest data from our House of Photography store proves the value of printed photos and their recent renaissance as customers look to print more photos, offering significant opportunities for retailers to enhance their customer offering.” He also highlighted the user-friendly interface and in-store customer service support have made the kiosks such a success.

Earlier this year, Fujifilm announced plans to transform the stores of its independent retail partners to align with the new Photo by Fujifilm branding. In addition to the success of the kiosks, Fujifilm recently launched the Scribbler Lite kiosk – a wall-mounted display giving retailers access to over 2,000 greeting cards to suit any occasion.

With 2024 approaching, Fujifilm remains dedicated to enhancing the consumer experience by encouraging more retailers to offer in-store photo services. With the resurgence of interest in printed photos, Fujifilm aims to make these services even more accessible on the high streets.

Already have a Fujifilm camera? We round up the best Fujifilm lenses perfect for shooting everything from bird and wildlife to sports and fashion