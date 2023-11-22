I'm a pro portrait photographer, and these are my top 5 Black Friday lighting kit deals!

Black Friday deals have been flowing in thick and fast, with huge discounts on the Black Friday camera deals. Lighting is an area that sometimes gets overlooked, but there are some great deals to be found if you know where to look!

Having the best lighting kit is a staple for portrait photography, and since utilizing it in my practice, it has leveled up my photographs. Being able to control lighting in the studio and on location is vital, and I have picked out 5 top lighting deals that offer both continuous and flash, to cover both photography and video.

See the deals below!

Elinchrom ONE Off-Camera Flash Kit | was $1,300 | now $734.99

Save $565 at Adorama! Grab a huge saving on this lightweight and portable off-camera flash kit. Although small this battery-powered monolight is capable of producing 725 full-power flashes on a single charge. Coupled with the Elinchrom light shaping modifiers, this light can open up a whole range of lighting possibilities, allowing greater creativity. See what we thought in our Elinchrome ONE review

Aputure LS 600x Pro Bi-Color LED Monolight| was $1,990 | now $1,691

Save $299 at B&H! This light is a powerful continuous light, perfect for studio photography and video. The bi-color LED offers a variable color temperature from 2700 to 6500K enabling precise color reproduction. This moonlight supports both battery packs and direct mains plug-in, offering versatility for all conditions.

Godox AD200Pro TTL Pocket Flash Ki| was $349 | now $299

Save $50 at B&H! This tiny but powerful pocket flash is one of my favorites and the perfect balance between speedlight and strobe. Offering a standard speedlight head and a bare bulb, it provides two distinct variations of light. The light kit comes with a carry case, battery, and a change of head, providing all you need to get started with off-camera flash.

Godox AD600 Pro Witstro All-in-One Outdoor Flash | was $899 | now $598

Save $300 at B&H! This flash is a personal favorite of mine, I used it extensively over the past three years to capture portraits and fashion assignments, both in the studio and on location. This powerful flash has HSS and the ability to overpower the sun even on the brightest day. Built-in Godox 2.4G Wireless X System is easy to use when coupled with XPro and X1 series TTL wireless flash triggers.

SmallRig RC350B 350W Bi-Color COB LED Video Light | was $899 | now $539.40

Save over $300 at Adorama! This video light is ideal for use in the studio and on location. It offers a lightweight form, but a heavyweight performance, employing the newly developed "Dharma Shark" optical system.

If you see a deal you like, don't waste any time as stocks may start to run low!

Lighting, unlike cameras and lenses, does not update very frequently and therefore holds its value for a lot longer. I have had my lighting kit for years, and it still produces the same quality as when I bought it new. It certainly is an investment, but one that will improve your images and pay off in the long run.