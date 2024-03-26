The OM System OM-5 does NOT deserve all the hate

I love the OM System OM-5. I said as much in my review. It's a camera that I personally use. But it's also a camera that gets a lot of hate – even from (in fact, especially from) the Micro Four Thirds community that should be its biggest supporter.

Now, I understand the broad stroke of the criticism. The OM System OM-5 is, charitably, an iterative update of the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III. Uncharitably, it's little more than a product refresh with the new company logo. 

Same sensor, same exterior, same ergonomics… at least, that's all it is if you've only glanced at the specs on paper.

This is a midrange camera that has been updated with some of the specs and features of the flagship OM System OM-1 – a camera that was universally celebrated, even by the folks who usually scoff at Micro Four Thirds cameras

Flagship-grade IP53 weather sealing – second only to the Leica SL3. Flagship computational features such as Live ND (software-driven neutral density filters for photographing things like silky smooth waterfalls without actually needing an ND on your lens). In-body image stabilization of 7.5 stops, which beats most cameras in the business. Starry Sky AF for handheld astrophotography. 

But, sure. It has the same 20.4MP image sensor (even though it has a new image processor that squeezes out a stop more dynamic range than the E-M5 III, and even rivals Fujifilm's larger APS-C sensors). So let's dunk on it. 

I just don't understand the hate. It's a better camera than the E-M5 III. I guess people just wanted it to be better-er? And I suppose that's fair – I just can't see what else could reasonably be expected of an update of the company's midrange model. I can't argue that it has stuff in common with its predecessor, but do you know why that isn't a problem? Because its predecessor was a bloody good camera. 

If you want the best all-purpose, all-weather, super-compact, super-capable camera body that's packed with conventional firepower as well as computational heavy artillery, it's the OM System OM-5. 

OM System OM-5

The OM System OM-5 (right) is an updated version of the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III (left). Why reinvent a wheel? (Image credit: James Artaius)

