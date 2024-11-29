I saved THOUSANDS on the 'Holy Trinity' of Nikon lenses on Black Friday

By
Contributions from
published

I saved $1,400 on the Nikon Z 14-24mm, 24-70mm and 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses that every photographer really, really wants

Holy Trinity of Nikon Z lenses with &#039;Best Price&#039; flash
(Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)

The holy trinity of lenses refers to the trio of wide-angle, standard and telephoto zoom lenses that covers all the bases that a photographer might need in their day-to-day lives. Not just any lenses, mind, but fast f/2.8 variants for that truly 'pro' feel. But there's no denying that these lenses are on the pricey side. I'm a Nikon Z-series user, and my shopping list was for a top-of-the-line Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S, Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S.

I'd long coveted the collection, and on Black Friday, I got them – making a handsome saving had I bought them at any other time of the year. Here's how I got on.

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8
Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8: was $2,496.95 now $1,996.95 at Adorama US

This fast ultra-wide lens was available at the same price from a few retailers, but Adorama offers free two-day shipping, no Prime membership required.

View Deal
Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S
Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S: was $2,396.95 now $1,996.95 at Adorama US

Several retailers have this workhorse lens for $400 off, but Adorama includes a bunch of accessories for free.

View Deal
Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S
Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S: was $2,696.95 now $2,196.95 at Adorama US

A few retailers were offering the $500 discount on this Nikon mirrorless zoom, but again Adorama wins out with the better free accessory options.

View Deal

Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

