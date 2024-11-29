I saved THOUSANDS on the 'Holy Trinity' of Nikon lenses on Black Friday

The holy trinity of lenses refers to the trio of wide-angle, standard and telephoto zoom lenses that covers all the bases that a photographer might need in their day-to-day lives. Not just any lenses, mind, but fast f/2.8 variants for that truly 'pro' feel. But there's no denying that these lenses are on the pricey side. I'm a Nikon Z-series user, and my shopping list was for a top-of-the-line Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S, Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S.
I'd long coveted the collection, and on Black Friday, I got them – making a handsome saving had I bought them at any other time of the year. Here's how I got on.
This fast ultra-wide lens was available at the same price from a few retailers, but Adorama offers free two-day shipping, no Prime membership required.
Several retailers have this workhorse lens for $400 off, but Adorama includes a bunch of accessories for free.
A few retailers were offering the $500 discount on this Nikon mirrorless zoom, but again Adorama wins out with the better free accessory options.