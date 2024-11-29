I saved THOUSANDS on the 'Holy Trinity' of Nikon lenses on Black Friday

The holy trinity of lenses refers to the trio of wide-angle, standard and telephoto zoom lenses that covers all the bases that a photographer might need in their day-to-day lives. Not just any lenses, mind, but fast f/2.8 variants for that truly 'pro' feel. But there's no denying that these lenses are on the pricey side. I'm a Nikon Z-series user, and my shopping list was for a top-of-the-line Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S, Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S.

I'd long coveted the collection, and on Black Friday, I got them – making a handsome saving had I bought them at any other time of the year. Here's how I got on.

Totting everything up, I shaved almost $1,400 off the 'was' prices, and while these need to be taken with a pinch of salt to a degree, I certainly saved a few hundred dollars had I bought them a couple of weeks earlier.

Competition is fierce, so keep your eyes peeled for the best deals as they pop up over the Black Friday weekend. And remember to look beyond the headline price and check for 'freebies' that sweeten the deal!

