I saved THOUSANDS on the 'Holy Trinity' of Nikon lenses by shopping around on Black Friday

The holy trinity of lenses refers to the trio of wide-angle, standard and telephoto zoom lenses that covers all the bases that a photographer might need in their day-to-day lives. Not just any lenses, mind, but fast f/2.8 variants for that truly 'pro' feel. But there's no denying that these lenses are on the pricey side. I'm a Nikon Z-series user, and my shopping list was for a top-of-the-line Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S, Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S.

I'd long coveted the collection, and on Black Friday, I got them – making a handsome saving had I bought them at any other time of the year. I did have to shop around to get the very best deals though, buying the three lenses from three separate retailers. Here's how I got on…

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 | was £2,399 | now £1,699

Save £700 at Park Cameras This fast ultra-wide lens was available at the same price from a few retailers, but Park is chucking in a free 128GB memory card with purchases over £500!

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S | was £1,789 | now £1,399

Save £390 at Amazon Amazon had the best deal on this standard zoom, at a tidy £100 less than most of its competitors.

Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S | was £2,599 | now £1,699

Save £900 at Clifton Cameras I think this is the best I have ever seen on this fast telephoto zoom – and was very happy to give Clifton Cameras my money!

Totting everything up, I shaved almost £2,000 off the 'was' prices, and while these need to be taken with a pinch of salt to a degree, I certainly saved a few hundred pounds had I bought them a couple of weeks earlier. And I got a free memory card into the bargain!

Competition is fierce, so keep your eyes peeled for the best deals as they pop up over the Black Friday weekend. And remember to look beyond the headline price and check for 'freebies' that sweeten the deal!

