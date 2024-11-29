I saved THOUSANDS on the 'Holy Trinity' of Nikon lenses by shopping around on Black Friday

By
published

I cherry-picked the best deals from different Black Friday retailers and got the Nikon Z 14-24mm, 24-70mm and 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses that every photographer really, really wants…

Holy Trinity of Nikon Z lenses with &#039;Best Price&#039; flash
(Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)

The holy trinity of lenses refers to the trio of wide-angle, standard and telephoto zoom lenses that covers all the bases that a photographer might need in their day-to-day lives. Not just any lenses, mind, but fast f/2.8 variants for that truly 'pro' feel. But there's no denying that these lenses are on the pricey side. I'm a Nikon Z-series user, and my shopping list was for a top-of-the-line Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S, Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S.

I'd long coveted the collection, and on Black Friday, I got them – making a handsome saving had I bought them at any other time of the year. I did have to shop around to get the very best deals though, buying the three lenses from three separate retailers. Here's how I got on…

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 | was £2,399| now £1,699Save £700 at Park Cameras free 128GB memory card

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 | was £2,399 | now £1,699
Save £700 at Park Cameras This fast ultra-wide lens was available at the same price from a few retailers, but Park is chucking in a free 128GB memory card with purchases over £500!

View Deal
Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S | was £1,789| now £1,399Save £390 at Amazon 

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S | was £1,789 | now £1,399
Save £390 at Amazon Amazon had the best deal on this standard zoom, at a tidy £100 less than most of its competitors.

View Deal
Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S | was £2,599| now £1,699Save £900 at Clifton Cameras

Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S | was £2,599 | now £1,699
Save £900 at Clifton Cameras I think this is the best I have ever seen on this fast telephoto zoom – and was very happy to give Clifton Cameras my money!

View Deal

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

