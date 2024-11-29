I saved THOUSANDS on the 'Holy Trinity' of Nikon lenses by shopping around on Black Friday

The holy trinity of lenses refers to the trio of wide-angle, standard and telephoto zoom lenses that covers all the bases that a photographer might need in their day-to-day lives. Not just any lenses, mind, but fast f/2.8 variants for that truly 'pro' feel. But there's no denying that these lenses are on the pricey side. I'm a Nikon Z-series user, and my shopping list was for a top-of-the-line Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S, Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S.
I'd long coveted the collection, and on Black Friday, I got them – making a handsome saving had I bought them at any other time of the year. I did have to shop around to get the very best deals though, buying the three lenses from three separate retailers. Here's how I got on…
Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 | was £2,399 | now £1,699
Save £700 at Park Cameras This fast ultra-wide lens was available at the same price from a few retailers, but Park is chucking in a free 128GB memory card with purchases over £500!
Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S | was £1,789 | now £1,399
Save £390 at Amazon Amazon had the best deal on this standard zoom, at a tidy £100 less than most of its competitors.
Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S | was £2,599 | now £1,699
Save £900 at Clifton Cameras I think this is the best I have ever seen on this fast telephoto zoom – and was very happy to give Clifton Cameras my money!