I review them all the time, and weirdly GoPro’s best camera is the most heavily discounted!

An odd quirk of GoPro's recent decisions is that this Prime Day, it’s trying to sell off its best camera

I’ve said it before and I'll say it again; the coolest feature of the GoPro was the built-in GPS which provides the data for speed measurement.

Sure not everyone needed it – it would be a crazy niche feature in a mirrorless camera – but in an action camera you might strap to your helmet while cycling, it was awesome.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle | was $379.99 | now $249.99 🇺🇸 Save $130 at Amazon

GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle | was £369.99 | now £279 🇬🇧 Save £90.99 at Amazon

