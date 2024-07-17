I review them all the time, and weirdly GoPro’s best camera is the most heavily discounted!

I’ve said it before and I'll say it again; the coolest feature of the GoPro was the built-in GPS which provides the data for speed measurement.

Sure not everyone needed it – it would be a crazy niche feature in a mirrorless camera – but in an action camera you might strap to your helmet while cycling, it was awesome.

I say “was” because GPS isn’t on the latest GoPro Hero 12 Black. Somehow the grown-ups in the room decided to take it away in favor of minor battery improvements, timecoding, and some other features. By then, though, DJI and arguably Insta 360's Ace Pro had stolen GoPro’s limelight anyway (neither have GPS – but neither ever took it away).

But one camera does still have GPS. The GoPro Hero 11 Black is slightly older, but it's still an amazing action camera – and is being bundled in some very good deals for Prime Day:

GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle | was $379.99 | now $249.99

🇺🇸 Save $130 at Amazon The GoPro Hero 11 can capture video at up to 5.3K on the 8:7 sensor (making it easy to re-frame for different social formats). Enjoy built-in GPS, 2.7K video at up to 240fps for action, and image stabilization – plus, in the bundle, two Enduro batteries, a curved adhesive mount, a head strap, a mounting buckle, and a head strap.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle | was £369.99 | now £279

🇬🇧 Save £90.99 at Amazon The GoPro Hero 11 can capture video at up to 5.3K on the 8:7 sensor (making it easy to re-frame for different social formats). Enjoy built-in GPS, 2.7K video at up to 240fps for action, and image stabilization – plus, in the bundle, two Enduro batteries, a curved adhesive mount, a head strap, a mounting buckle, and a head strap.

I freely admit that I’ve pointed to other action cameras – GoPro has lost a lot of its shine, not least due to the decision to remove the GPS feature – but if you're capturing action (especially in bright light), the brand is still one of the leading competitors.

GoPro also boasts excellent image stabilization, but if you are interested in the alternatives, there are other Prime deals on cameras in our guide to the best Action Cameras.