I just don't understand why the Nikon D6 STILL costs $1,000 than the Nikon Z9

It's February 2020 and Nikon has just released its most powerful and best DSLR of its time, the Nikon D6 with a massive 20.8MP sensor, 14 frames-per-second, and 4K UHD that tops out at 30fps - it was 'revolutionary' in its day.

However, after four years and the mirrorless revolution has taken over the Nikon D6 is looking a bit long in the tooth when compared to our mirrorless flagship today, the Nikon Z9 - so why is the Nikon D6 still on sale at $6,496.95 - $1,000 more expensive than the Nikon Z9 at a 'reasonable' $5,496.95, it just doesn't make sense!



(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

When looking at these figures, you have to remember that the Nikon D6 represented the pinnacle of the Nikon DSLR lineup (even though I stand by my opinion that the Nikon D850 is the best DSLR ever made), designed for unmatched speed, performance, reliability, and precision.

Centered around a 20.8MP FX-format sensor and the Expeed 6 image processor, this camera excelled in both photography and videography. It boasted a then remarkable 14fps continuous shooting rate, a native ISO range from 100-102400, expandable up to ISO 328,000, and UHD 4K video recording at 30 fps. The D6's advanced high-density Multi-CAM 37K autofocus system featured 105 cross-type points for enhanced focusing precision and speed, offering at the time a 1.6x greater frame coverage to minimize the need for recomposing shots. This system also included the 17 customizable Group Area AF patterns, perfect for shooting in crowded or dynamic environments - or making the AF motor work a little quicker when selected between 9 and 21A|F-point in low light, a little tip for anyone out there still using one!

Built as Nikon's flagship DSLR in 2020 the D6 was and still is incredibly durable, I know many pro who still have one, just in case their Z9 fails - Its magnesium alloy body is extensively weather-sealed to protect against dust and moisture, while the reinforced shutter mechanism was rated for 400,000 cycles, but I've personally seen then with near to a million on the first shutter, so they really where built like tanks.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The camera featured a large pentaprism optical viewfinder with 0.72x magnification and a 3.2" 2.36m-dot touchscreen LCD on the back. The D6 also offers numerous user-friendly features incorporating several configurable function buttons and an integrated vertical grip, allowing comfortable operation in both horizontal and vertical orientations.

This camera was tailored for professional use, providing comprehensive tools and connectivity options to meet the demands of fast-paced, high-stakes photography.

But now, in 2024, with the Nikon Z9 offers a massive 45MP sensor, 8.3K60p N-RAW video or 8.3K30p internally, and an eye-watering 120fps high capture mode, or 20fps RAW. While also being able to shoot at 1/32,000 with advanced 3D tracking with 493-Phase-Detection AF point, the Nikon Z9 is now the true king for Nikon professional users, and at $1,000 / £1,700 / AU$1,000 cheaper!

Why the Nikon D6 is still on sale when compared to the Z9 I don't know, and I love DSLRs, but even I have to question Nikon's motives. Furthermore, as Ecommerce Editor of Digital Camera World, I can't remember the Nikon D6 EVER being on sale either...

The Nikon D6 as a second-hand purchase is a great buy, but brand new I just can't recommend it - especially $1,000 more than the Nikon Z9. How the mighty have fallen!