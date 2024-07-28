I just don't understand why the Nikon D6 STILL costs $1,000 than the Nikon Z9

I love DSLRs but at $1,000 more expensive than the Nikon Z9, you can't justify the cost of the Nikon D6 in 2024

It's February 2020 and Nikon has just released its most powerful and best DSLR of its time, the Nikon D6 with a massive 20.8MP sensor, 14 frames-per-second, and 4K UHD that tops out at 30fps - it was 'revolutionary' in its day.

However, after four years and the mirrorless revolution has taken over the Nikon D6 is looking a bit long in the tooth when compared to our mirrorless flagship today, the Nikon Z9 - so why is the Nikon D6 still on sale at $6,496.95 - $1,000 more expensive than the Nikon Z9 at a 'reasonable' $5,496.95, it just doesn't make sense!

