I hunt out camera deals for a living and these are my top 5 Black Friday deals under $800 so far

Black Friday is a week away, and while I expect to see many better deals from the event through Cyber Monday, I have made a list of my top 5 Black Friday camera deals under $800 that you simply can't ignore now!



There is a possibility these might end up slightly cheaper across the event, but picking them up now secures your next best mirrorless camera or action cam rather than having to make the effort of rushing around during the main event chaos.



The deals below are spread across a wide range of budgets and interests - each item being heavily discounted already and offering excellent value for the money - so what are you waiting for get scrolling!

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599 | now $435.88

Save $163.12 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

Panasonic Lumix G95 + 12-60mm | was $999.99 | now $697.99

Save $302 at Amazon Great for stills and video, the G95 is equipped with a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor that's capable of recording 4K UHD video with a wide ISO range of 200-25,600 and offers 12 stops of dynamic range. This is a great MFT camera for any content creator at an exceptional price.

Sony A6400 | was $898 | now $704.95

Save $193.05 at Walmart The ideal camera for travel, content creation, and anyone who wants the top Sony features in a comopact, affordable body!

GoPro Hero (2024) | was $199.99 | $179.99

Save $20 at B&H For those looking to simplify their filmmaking, the new GoPro Hero offers two video modes (4K or 1080p) and a photo mode in a new tiny form factor – perfect to take on any adventure. This will undoubtedly be the best-selling GoPro this season, and B&H is sweetening the deal with a holiday saving. Available for the same price from Best Buy.

With the latest action cams being just $179.99 or powerful YouTube setups like the Panasonic Lumix G95 under $700 with a lens these deals really are worth the "Balck Friday" title and shows that when the actual event comes we could see further amazing deals in the US - something that we didn't see last year!

