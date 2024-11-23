I hunt out camera deals for a living and these are my top 5 Black Friday deals under $800 so far

These early Black Friday deals under $800 are amazing value - you'd be foolish not to but them!

Black Friday is a week away, and while I expect to see many better deals from the event through Cyber Monday, I have made a list of my top 5 Black Friday camera deals under $800 that you simply can't ignore now!

There is a possibility these might end up slightly cheaper across the event, but picking them up now secures your next best mirrorless camera or action cam rather than having to make the effort of rushing around during the main event chaos.

The deals below are spread across a wide range of budgets and interests - each item being heavily discounted already and offering excellent value for the money - so what are you waiting for get scrolling!

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599 | now $435.88
Save $163.12 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

GoPro Hero13 Black | was $399.99 | now $339
Save $60.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest offers far more lens options than previous models, including an anamorphic option with serious filmmakers will love. Alternatively, you can buy direct from GoPro for $339.99.

Panasonic Lumix G95 + 12-60mm | was $999.99 | now $697.99
Save $302 at Amazon Great for stills and video, the G95 is equipped with a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor that's capable of recording 4K UHD video with a wide ISO range of 200-25,600 and offers 12 stops of dynamic range. This is a great MFT camera for any content creator at an exceptional price.

Sony A6400 | was $898 | now $704.95
Save $193.05 at Walmart The ideal camera for travel, content creation, and anyone who wants the top Sony features in a comopact, affordable body!

GoPro Hero (2024) | was $199.99 | $179.99
Save $20 at B&H For those looking to simplify their filmmaking, the new GoPro Hero offers two video modes (4K or 1080p) and a photo mode in a new tiny form factor – perfect to take on any adventure. This will undoubtedly be the best-selling GoPro this season, and B&H is sweetening the deal with a holiday saving. Available for the same price from Best Buy.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

