I find deals for a living and these are my top 5 Black Friday camera deals under $500 so far

By
published

These early Black Friday deals under $500 are amazing value - you'd be foolish to pass on them!

Black Friday deals under $500
(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday is a week away, and while I expect to see many more deals from the event through to Cyber Monday on the best mirrorless cameras, I have made a list of my top 5 Black Friday camera deals under $500 that you simply can't ignore now!

There could be a possibility these might end up slightly cheaper across the event, but picking them up now secures them rather than having to make the effort of rushing around during the main event chaos.

The deals below are spread across a wide range of budgets and interests - each item being heavily discounted already and offering excellent value for the money - so what are you waiting for get scrolling!

Sony ZV-1F | was $499.99| now $398Save $101 at Amazon

Sony ZV-1F | was $499.99 | now $398
Save $101 at Amazon If you want a great camera for vlogging or to start a YouTube channel, this Sony as everything you could ever need – and more!

View Deal
GoPro Hero (2024) | was $199.99 | $179.99 Save $20 at B&amp;H

GoPro Hero (2024) | was $199.99 | $179.99
Save $20 at B&H For those looking to simplify their filmmaking, the new GoPro Hero offers two video modes (4K or 1080p) and a photo mode in a new tiny form factor – perfect to take on any adventure. This will undoubtedly be the best-selling GoPro this season, and B&H is sweetening the deal with a holiday saving. Available for the same price from Best Buy.

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | was $829.99 | now $499Save $330.99 at Amazon

Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | was $829.99 | now $499
Save $330.99 at Amazon With a 24.2MP sensor, a viewfinder and advanced autofocus, the R100 is a great entry into the EOS R system. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting.

View Deal
Instax Mini LiPlay |was $159.95| now $99.95Save $60 at Adorama

Instax Mini LiPlay |was $159.95| now $99.95
Save $60 at Adorama This hybrid camera combines the fun of an instant camera, with the back-up of a digital camera. What's more, it works as a portable printer - allowing to make hard copies of photos stored on your phone.

View Deal
GoPro Hero13 Black | was $399.99 | now $339 Save $60.99 at Amazon

GoPro Hero13 Black | was $399.99 | now $339
Save $60.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest offers far more lens options than previous models, including an anamorphic option with serious filmmakers will love. Alternatively, you can buy direct from GoPro for $339.99.

View Deal
TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles