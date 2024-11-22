I find deals for a living and these are my top 5 Black Friday camera deals under $500 so far

Black Friday is a week away, and while I expect to see many more deals from the event through to Cyber Monday on the best mirrorless cameras, I have made a list of my top 5 Black Friday camera deals under $500 that you simply can't ignore now!
There could be a possibility these might end up slightly cheaper across the event, but picking them up now secures them rather than having to make the effort of rushing around during the main event chaos.
The deals below are spread across a wide range of budgets and interests - each item being heavily discounted already and offering excellent value for the money - so what are you waiting for get scrolling!
Sony ZV-1F | was $499.99 | now $398
Save $101 at Amazon If you want a great camera for vlogging or to start a YouTube channel, this Sony as everything you could ever need – and more!
GoPro Hero (2024) | was $199.99 | $179.99
Save $20 at B&H For those looking to simplify their filmmaking, the new GoPro Hero offers two video modes (4K or 1080p) and a photo mode in a new tiny form factor – perfect to take on any adventure. This will undoubtedly be the best-selling GoPro this season, and B&H is sweetening the deal with a holiday saving. Available for the same price from Best Buy.
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | was $829.99 | now $499
Save $330.99 at Amazon With a 24.2MP sensor, a viewfinder and advanced autofocus, the R100 is a great entry into the EOS R system. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting.
Instax Mini LiPlay |was $159.95| now $99.95
Save $60 at Adorama This hybrid camera combines the fun of an instant camera, with the back-up of a digital camera. What's more, it works as a portable printer - allowing to make hard copies of photos stored on your phone.
GoPro Hero13 Black | was $399.99 | now $339
Save $60.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest offers far more lens options than previous models, including an anamorphic option with serious filmmakers will love. Alternatively, you can buy direct from GoPro for $339.99.