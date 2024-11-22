I find deals for a living and these are my top 5 Black Friday camera deals under $500 so far

Black Friday is a week away, and while I expect to see many more deals from the event through to Cyber Monday on the best mirrorless cameras, I have made a list of my top 5 Black Friday camera deals under $500 that you simply can't ignore now!



There could be a possibility these might end up slightly cheaper across the event, but picking them up now secures them rather than having to make the effort of rushing around during the main event chaos.



The deals below are spread across a wide range of budgets and interests - each item being heavily discounted already and offering excellent value for the money - so what are you waiting for get scrolling!

Sony ZV-1F | was $499.99 | now $398

Save $101 at Amazon If you want a great camera for vlogging or to start a YouTube channel, this Sony as everything you could ever need – and more!

GoPro Hero (2024) | was $199.99 | $179.99

Save $20 at B&H For those looking to simplify their filmmaking, the new GoPro Hero offers two video modes (4K or 1080p) and a photo mode in a new tiny form factor – perfect to take on any adventure. This will undoubtedly be the best-selling GoPro this season, and B&H is sweetening the deal with a holiday saving. Available for the same price from Best Buy.

Instax Mini LiPlay |was $159.95| now $99.95

Save $60 at Adorama This hybrid camera combines the fun of an instant camera, with the back-up of a digital camera. What's more, it works as a portable printer - allowing to make hard copies of photos stored on your phone.

With the latest action cams being just $179.99 or powerful YouTube setups like the Sony ZV-1F under $500 these deals really are worth the "Balck Friday" title and shows that when the actual event comes we could see further amazing deals in the US - something that we didn't see last year! Keep checking our Best Black Friday camera deals hub for updates