As a Polaroid collector, I'm always looking for affordable excuses to add to my collection. And if you've been looking for the best Polaroid Black Friday deal, I just found it for you!

The Polaroid Now+ has been slashed by $65 at B&H, making it just $84.95. Trust me, that is a bloody good bargain – and it's a bargain on the Polaroid camera I always recommend to people. There's a Generation 2 version that costs a lot more but, to be honest, I don't think it's worth the extra cash.

This is the best one, and it comes in either the awesome "Grey" (blue, like my one above) or classic White.

Polaroid Now+ | was $149.99 | now $84.95

SAVE $65.04 (B&H) My favorite Polaroid camera is also its best! Everything you love about instant photography, with the added creativity offered by the manual control via the app, as well as lens filters – along with a tripod mount!

Check out my Polaroid Now+ review to see how much I adore this camera, which is the best one Polaroid has made in years. I absolutely love instant cameras but, whenever I want to shoot with them, I always end up going with the Now+ over any other Polaroid or Instax.

The classic Polaroid "big square" format is simply the best, and the unique photochemical process produces the vintage aesthetic we all know and love. Pair the Now+ with the app on your phone, though, and you can take manual control for things like light painting – and the camera comes bundled with a bunch of physical lens filters, to add an extra dimension to your shots.

Perhaps best of all, there's a thread on the bottom of the camera to mount it to a tripod – so you can finally take those group selfies or long exposure shots without propping it up on a wall or the top of your car!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

If you love Polaroid, check out the best instant cameras to see what else is out there – and make sure you know what type of instant film you need. For more bargains, take a look at the best Black Friday camera deals.