HURRY! One of my favorite Olympus lenses is £145 off – but only until midnight

By
published

BE QUICK! This pocket-sized Olympus lens is one of my faves, and it's reduced by £145 – but the deal ends at midnight!

Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 lens on a wooden surface against a dark background, with the text &quot;Price drop&quot;
(Image credit: James Artaius)

Check out this last-minute Amazon Prime Big Deals on one of my favorite Olympus pocket-sized primes! 

The brilliant Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 has been slashed to just £235 – that's £145 off the £379 RRP of this essential nifty fifty equivalent! 

Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 | was £379.99 | now £235 SAVE £144.99 at Amazon

Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 | was £379.99 | now £235
SAVE £144.99 at Amazon An equivalent 50mm lens in full frame terms, this powerful prime is so small that it slips into a pocket – but packs great performance and a fast aperture for great low light performance and subject separation.

View Deal
Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 (silver) | was £379.99 | now £238.99SAVE £141 at Amazon

Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 (silver) | was £379.99 | now £238.99
SAVE £141 at Amazon Same great lens, but in sleek and sexy silver – perfect if you have a silver camera! Ninja-quiet autofocus and a 0.25m close focusing distance make this a perfect all-purpose lens, just the way a 'nifty fifty' should be.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles