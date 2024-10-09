Check out this last-minute Amazon Prime Big Deals on one of my favorite Olympus pocket-sized primes!

The brilliant Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 has been slashed to just £235 – that's £145 off the £379 RRP of this essential nifty fifty equivalent!

Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 | was £379.99 | now £235

SAVE £144.99 at Amazon An equivalent 50mm lens in full frame terms, this powerful prime is so small that it slips into a pocket – but packs great performance and a fast aperture for great low light performance and subject separation.

Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 (silver) | was £379.99 | now £238.99

SAVE £141 at Amazon Same great lens, but in sleek and sexy silver – perfect if you have a silver camera! Ninja-quiet autofocus and a 0.25m close focusing distance make this a perfect all-purpose lens, just the way a 'nifty fifty' should be.

The Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 (review) is one of the very first lenses I bought, and to this day is a lens I can't be without. An absolute workhorse, this 'nifty fifty' is a 50mm equivalent in full frame terms – an essential for any Micro Four Thirds kit bag!

This familiar focal length resembles that of the human eye, making this an ideal lens for street and travel photography, everyday shooting and portraiture. The fast f/1.8 aperture makes this a mean low light performer, and will help you achieve that beloved subject separation.

Perhaps the best thing about this lens, though, is the size; as you can see below, it's truly tiny and positively palm-sized – enabling you to keep your setup super light and compact, whether you're shooting on Olympus / OM System or Panasonic kit.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

