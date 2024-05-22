Hollyland announces a new 4K wireless video monitoring system – ideal for professional filmmakers

Transmit 4K video and clear audio across the entire set with Hollyland's new Pyro Series

Hollyland Pyro Series
(Image credit: Hollyland)

Hollyland Technology has just launched the Pyro series, a new wireless video transmission system designed for monitoring video capture while filmmaking. 

Hollyland is a specialist wireless technology brand, manufacturing wireless headphones, microphones, and intercom systems, and it has now turned its hand and released a video transmission system. The Pyro Series enables filmmakers to transmit video and audio from one transmitter to up to multiple monitors, making 'transmission and monitoring more flexible, stable, and professional'.

