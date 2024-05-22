Hollyland announces a new 4K wireless video monitoring system – ideal for professional filmmakers

Hollyland Technology has just launched the Pyro series, a new wireless video transmission system designed for monitoring video capture while filmmaking.

Hollyland is a specialist wireless technology brand, manufacturing wireless headphones, microphones, and intercom systems, and it has now turned its hand and released a video transmission system. The Pyro Series enables filmmakers to transmit video and audio from one transmitter to up to multiple monitors, making 'transmission and monitoring more flexible, stable, and professional'.

Using a dedicated transmitter and receiver it transfers data captured from point to point. In the case of the new Pyro Series from Hollyland, the transmitter will send video and audio to up to four receivers, and when used with a monitor, enables real-time viewing of what the camera is recording in your desired output – think video village on a TV or movie set.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

The Pyro range comprises the Pyro H, Pyro S, and Pyro 7, bringing 'innovative multi-person mobile wireless image transmission and monitoring solutions to small or medium commercial and television shooting teams'.

Experts in wireless technology, Hollyland has packed the Pyro series with useful features to make the lives of filmmaking crews easier. Hollyland’s self-developed 2.4GHz and 5GHz Auto Dual-band frequency Hopping (ADH) wireless technology provides enhanced anti-interference capabilities while reducing lag and improving range, providing security that no connection will be lost.

The wireless frequency enables the transmission of smooth and stable video at 4k/30fps and crystal-clear audio at a range of up to 400m, making it ideal for large sets and professional filmmaking environments. This means that, in real-time, footage can be monitored by the director, producer, lighting, and audio teams simultaneously.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

The Pyro Series is lightweight and constructed from aerospace-grade magnesium-aluminum alloy enabling easy portability and robustness for the demands of fast-paced video creation.

The Pyro S and Pyro H feature a vivid color LCD control display, on both the transmitter and receiver. The display makes it easy to read in low light conditions, and the intuitive interface makes changing settings quick and easy. It should be noted that the Pyro S and Pyro H need to be connected to an external monitor for viewing, however, the Pyro 7 has an inbuilt 7-inch viewing monitor.

Other notable features include configurable user modes including HD and Smooth modes, flexible HDMI, SDI, and Loopout output.

The Pyro H, Pyro S, and Pyro 7 will be launching globally on May 22, 2024, and be available through Hollyland's Amazon store for $699 | £656 | AU $1,1250.

