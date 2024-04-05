Hit moiré where it hurts and banish it forever with this amazing filter

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Moiré no more! Kolari Vision offers a mod that gets rid of this unwanted effect – but it will cost you a massive $699 to do so

Panasonic S1H
(Image credit: Panasonic)

Have you ever had a wonderful fashion shoot, only to look at your images or video on the back of your camera (or even worse, on your computer when you get home) and noticed that the fabric is making a weird effect? That is called moiré, and it can ruin great images – not just in fashion, but with any subject that features fine repetitive detail when shot with a camera that doesn't have an optical low-pass filter (OLPF), also known as an anti-aliasing (AA) filter.

Well, if you have a camera that lacks one – namely a Panasonic Lumix S1, S1H, S5, S5 II, S5 IIX, GH6 or Sigma fp – your prayers have been answered. The clever folks over at Kolari Vision have developed a low-pass filter modification to stop moiré ever showing up again in your images… but be prepared to spend a pretty penny to get this permanently fixed!

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

