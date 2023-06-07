Hasselblad offers medium format saving with new Lightweight Portrait Kit

Hasselblad has launched the Hasselblad X2D 100C Lightweight Portrait Kit for those looking for a launchpad into Hasselblad's mirrorless system. The Portrait Kit also offers a handy discount versus buying each piece of the kit separately, which is very welcome on what is one of the most premium-priced camera systems around.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C Lightweight Portrait Kit will consist of the Hasselblad X2D 100C medium format camera, alongside the Hasselblad XCD 4/45P lens, and the Hasselblad XCD 1,9/80 lens. These are some of the best Hasselblad lenses available and should offer budding portrait photographers all the tools they will need to create a range of different portraiture.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C is one of the highest resolution cameras currently on the market with an astounding 100-megapixel medium format BSI CMOS sensor that is backed up by a 5-axis 7-stop in-body image stabilization. The camera offers 16-bit color depth combined with Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution ensuring colors, especially skin tones are faithfully reproduced. Other highlights include Phase Detection Autofocus for super high speed focusing as well as, a built-in 1TB SSD, providing storage for over 4600 RAW photos.

The Hasselblad XCD 1,9/80 is a wide-aperture portrait lens, with an equivalent focal length of approximately 63mm on full frame (35mm) cameras. The lens has a unique optical design that is designed to maximize sharpness in the center, even at the 100-megapixel size of the X2D 100C, while also providing incredible and unique bokeh.

Finally, completing the Hasselblad X2D 100C Lightweight Portrait Kit, is the Hasselblad XCD 4/45P lens, a lightweight and compact medium format autofocus lens specifically designed for capturing portraits in narrow spaces, with its 36mm equivalency, with a slightly wider angle, this allows for a different perspective on portraits, with more on the surrounding environment brought in to create atmosphere.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C Lightweight Portrait Kit will cost $13,049/£11,799. This is quite a significant saving over buying each product in the kit separately, with separate purchases coming to a total of $14,143 at current pricing. The Portrait Kit is available to order immediately. You can find out more about the kit on Hasselblad's website.

