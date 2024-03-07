Has Leica just made its best camera ever?

Leica has just announced its finest camera ever, the Leica SL3 – a powerhouse full-frame camera with a 60MP sensor, 8K 30p video, phase detect autofocus… and an app that downloads images to your phone in just seconds.

The Leica SL2 was a tough sell; while it was a beautiful camera, it had an uncomfortable amount in common with the Panasonic Lumix S1R – not least the sluggish contrast-based autofocus system. However, the new SL3 remedies both of those points by being technologically unique and introducing hybrid phase detect AF – which means its substance is now in line with its style.

You can read my Leica SL3 review for my full thoughts on the camera's performance, but we're looking at a real monster in terms of specs.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Its triple-resolution sensor offers 60.3MP, 36.4MP or 18.5MP shooting, to accommodate your workflow and output needs, with a Dual Basis ISO that covers ISO50-100,000.

That sensor resolution is also good for 8K and C8K (uncropped, unlike the Sony A7R V) up to 30p, offering H.265, ProRes, L-Log, timecode interface and a full-size HDMI port – all of which should make video shooters very happy.

The body is fully weather-sealed, with IP54 certification, and works in temperatures as extreme as 14°F / -10°C to 104°F / 40°C – making it a legitimate professional tool. In fact, Leica told me a story of a shooter in the Arctic who was shooting in -58°F / -50°C conditions and the camera was still working!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Plenty of improvements have been made from the Leica SL2, including the addition of a tilting screen, the physical buttons being shifted from the left of the rear LCD to the right (for one-handed operation), and the addition of a CFexpress Type B slot to complement the SD card.

And for anyone who beams photos straight to their phone for editing and sharing, the Leica Fotos app has been radically improved, now offering ridiculous speeds: it can transfer a 60MB DNG file via WiFi in 2 seconds, and via cable in less than 1 second! This is a big deal for me personally, particularly given how bad other brands' phone apps are.

The Leica SL3 is available now, priced $6,995 / £5,920 (Australian pricing TBC) body only. Check out my Leica SL3 verdict to see if it's worth the price!

