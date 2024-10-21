Has Canon opened its RF mount to another autofocus lens maker?

We've all seen post-credits scenes at the end of movies, but one on a lens trailer is a first for me – and it teases a new third-party autofocus Canon RF lens!

Meike 55mm f/1.8 Pro
A teaser at the end of a new lens trailer may have revealed the latest manufacturer to be given autofocus access to the highly coveted Canon RF mount – Meike.

After only recently allowing Sigma and Tamron, the two most popular third-party lens manufacturers, to develop select AF lenses for RF mount, Meike was not even on my top ten list to be next in line. However, a brief teaser at the very end of its latest announcement video is giving a not-so-cryptic clue as to a future mount option.

