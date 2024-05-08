If you love Leica then prepare to be amazed at the 44th Leitz Photographica Auction, which will be held on June 08 at Leitz-Park in Wetzlar, focusing on the iconic history of Leica's M range and celebrating 70 years of the Leica M system.

Since its establishment in 2002, this auction house has held biannual events dedicated to vintage cameras and accessories, earning global recognition as a premier source for historically significant photographic equipment. While featuring items from various manufacturers, the auction primarily highlights Leica cameras and lenses.

Rare 1958 Leica MP2 Black Paint model (Image credit: Leitz Auction)

This year's auction centerpiece is a rare 1958 Leica MP2 Black Paint model, one of just six ever produced. This specific camera, with serial number 935509, boasts advanced features like a special electric motor drive, capable of capturing 3.5 pictures per second. Its estimated value comes in at $647,000 - $755,000 / £515,000 - £600,000 / AU$977,000 - AU$1,140,000, reflecting its unparalleled rarity and historical significance.

Another standout lot is the Leica I Mod A Luxus from the Thirties, serial number 48438, distinguished by its original leather covering and gold-plated body. This exceptionally preserved camera is estimated at $323,000 - $377,000 / £258,000 - £300,000 / AU$489,000 - AU$570,000.

The Leica NY Rifle (Image credit: Leitz Auction)

Prototype Summilux 1.4/35mm lens (Image credit: Leitz Auction)

Also up for auction is the Leica NY Rifle, a unique camera accessory crafted for wildlife photography, believed to be one of fewer than 15 ever made. Additionally, a prototype Summilux 1.4/35mm lens, featuring distinctive test characteristics, will be auctioned for charity, with all proceeds benefiting Licht ins Dunkel that aids disabled photographers. The estimated value of this special lens is $6,500 - $7,500 / £5,150 - £6,000 / AU$9,800 - AU$11,400.

This auction promises to be an exceptional event celebrating the legacy and innovation of Leica's photographic heritage. Visit the auction website for more information and to see all the lots.

There are non-Leica lots up for auction as well, such as this Nikon Reflex-Nikkor-C 11/2000mm lens – the largest 35mm Nikkor ever built! (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

Take a look at the best Leica cameras, along with the best Leica M lenses for rangefinders, and the best Leica SL and best L-Mount lenses for mirrorless viewfinder cameras.