Leitz Photographica Auction 44 celebrates 70 years of the Leica M system with ultra-rare cameras. Which will fetch the millions this year?
(Image credit: Leitz Auction)
If you love Leica then prepare to be amazed at the 44th Leitz Photographica Auction, which will be held on June 08 at Leitz-Park in Wetzlar, focusing on the iconic history of Leica's M range and celebrating 70 years of the Leica M system.
Since its establishment in 2002, this auction house has held biannual events dedicated to vintage cameras and accessories, earning global recognition as a premier source for historically significant photographic equipment. While featuring items from various manufacturers, the auction primarily highlights Leica cameras and lenses.
This year's auction centerpiece is a rare 1958 Leica MP2 Black Paint model, one of just six ever produced. This specific camera, with serial number 935509, boasts advanced features like a special electric motor drive, capable of capturing 3.5 pictures per second. Its estimated value comes in at $647,000 - $755,000 / £515,000 - £600,000 / AU$977,000 - AU$1,140,000, reflecting its unparalleled rarity and historical significance.
Another standout lot is the Leica I Mod A Luxus from the Thirties, serial number 48438, distinguished by its original leather covering and gold-plated body. This exceptionally preserved camera is estimated at $323,000 - $377,000 / £258,000 - £300,000 / AU$489,000 - AU$570,000.
Also up for auction is the Leica NY Rifle, a unique camera accessory crafted for wildlife photography, believed to be one of fewer than 15 ever made. Additionally, a prototype Summilux 1.4/35mm lens, featuring distinctive test characteristics, will be auctioned for charity, with all proceeds benefiting Licht ins Dunkel that aids disabled photographers. The estimated value of this special lens is $6,500 - $7,500 / £5,150 - £6,000 / AU$9,800 - AU$11,400.
This auction promises to be an exceptional event celebrating the legacy and innovation of Leica's photographic heritage. Visit the auction website for more information and to see all the lots.
