Grab it while it's...cheap. £780 REDUCTION on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II digital body

Canon are currently selling their EOS R6 Mark II digital camera bodies for the hugely discounted price of £1,999.

Normally priced at £2,779 on their website, this is a huge price drop of £780.

We believe that this powerhouse of a camera is “hands-down the best camera you can buy right now in this price range,” so we recommend snapping it up while it’s discounted.

With 6K video, an EOS R3-beating shooting speed, “the best IBS in the business, and astounding new AI autofocus modes,” according to our reviews editor, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II has to be one of the best hybrid cameras around.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a big leap from the R6 in many ways, most notably in terms of resolution. The camera has a brand-new image sensor boasting 24.2MP, compared to the previous 20.1MP of the original.

The maximum continuous shooting speed has doubled with the Mark II from 20fps to 40fps which records both JPG and RAW images.

If you want to use the R6 Mark II as a webcam or for live streaming and video conferencing you can just plug and play via USB with no need for additional drivers or software, and the new sensor enables the camera to capture full-width 4K 60p video, including 4K 60p HQ, downsampled from 6K.

Save £780 with WEX on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Any downsides? Very few.

A genuine contender to rival the Canon EOS R5, the R6 Mark II’s only real pitfalls are its lower megapixel count, its slower SD cards, and according to our editor, maybe its looks.

“Looks-wise, the design is safe,” he writes, “It is a classic Canon. It feels redundant to complain about a brand design language that has been mostly unchanged for 30 years, but to borrow a phrase from another Japanese export, the R6 Mark II just doesn't spark joy in me when I hold it.

Looks aren’t everything, however, as he continues, “It's not the determining factor in what makes a camera a good camera.”

