Grab it while it's...cheap. £780 REDUCTION on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II digital body

By Leonie Helm
published

One of the best cameras you can buy right now in our opinion, grab a Canon EOS R6 Mark II before they all disappear

Canon EOS R6 Mark II
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon are currently selling their EOS R6 Mark II digital camera bodies for the hugely discounted price of £1,999.

Normally priced at £2,779 on their website, this is a huge price drop of £780. 

Canon EOS R6 Mark II | was £2,779| now £1,999

Save £780 with WEX on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, a camera making broad strides in the photography world, most notably in terms of resolution. The camera has a brand-new image sensor boasting 24.2MP, compared to the previous 20.1MP of the original. 

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

