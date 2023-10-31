Grab a FREE $1,000 lens when you buy a Hasselblad 907X 50C from B&H

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Save $1,000 and get a free lens with the latest B&H deal on the Hasselblad 907X 50C

(Image credit: Future)

If you're on the fence about upgrading from full frame to medium format and your looking for a sign to prove that jumping to bigger and better resolution is the choice to take your photography to the next level, then look no further than this amazing deal from B&H - which is offering a free Hasselblad XCD 45mm f/4 P worth $1,000 when you purchase the Hasselblad 907X 50C from B&H, in this early Black Friday camera deal.

Hasselblad 907X 50C + free 45mm|$6,399
Save $1,000 at B&H on this modular medium format camera, that comes with a 50MP digital back with bult-in LCD panel, the grip and the eyelevel finder – as well as the XCD 45mm f/4 lens.

View Deal

Uniquely modular, the Hasselblad 907X 50C is one of the best medium format cameras which has been designed with elements from the company's classic film cameras with contemporary imaging capabilities from the digital era. 

The 907X 50C platform comprises the matched CFV II 50C digital back and 907X camera body, which work in tandem as a distinct and versatile camera system. The 907X has the distinction of being the smallest medium format camera Hasselblad has ever made, measuring just over a 1-inch thick, as well as the lightest, at just 7oz. 

Recalling the form of the famed 500-series V-system cameras, though, this simple camera body serves as the interface between the V interface of the CFV II 50C digital back and the X-mount for working with the best Hasselblad XCD lenses or adapted lenses from other mounts.

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

