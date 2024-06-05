GoPro slashes price of Hero12 with £100 price-cut AND adds FREE Premium sub

Grab the GoPro Hero12 Black with £125 of savings!

If you've been looking for the best action camera on the market, and you have decided that picking one of the best GoPro cameras is most suited to your needs you're in luck as GoPro has slashed the price of its current camera offering a great discount.

Better still, to sweeten the deal the action cam giant is also offering a FREE year Premium GoPro subscription when you purchase the GoPro Hero12 Black from GoPro direct (the Premium Subscription is usually half price in the first year, at £24.99)

GoPro Hero12 Black + Premium sub|£399.99|£299.99 SAVE: £125 at GoPro. 💰 FREE Year Premium subscription ✅ Excellent stabilization ❌ Very similar hardware to Hero11 Black

GoPro Hero12 Black + Premium sub|£399.99|£299.99
SAVE: £125 at GoPro. If you want the latest and greatest GoPro the Hero12 is the one to get, now with a FREE year Premium subscription.

💰 FREE Year Premium subscription
✅ Excellent stabilization
❌ Very similar hardware to Hero11 Black

💲Price check:
Wex: $299.99 (without free subscription)
LDC: $299.99 (without free subscription)

