GoPro slashes price of Hero12 with £100 price-cut AND adds FREE Premium sub

If you've been looking for the best action camera on the market, and you have decided that picking one of the best GoPro cameras is most suited to your needs you're in luck as GoPro has slashed the price of its current camera offering a great discount.

Better still, to sweeten the deal the action cam giant is also offering a FREE year Premium GoPro subscription when you purchase the GoPro Hero12 Black from GoPro direct (the Premium Subscription is usually half price in the first year, at £24.99)

So, if you're in the market for a GoPro now is the time to buy, below I have highlighted the best deal to purchase from GoPro direct!

The GoPro HERO12 Black retains some hardware features from its predecessor, the GoPro Hero11 Black such as a 27MP image sensor that supports 5.3K60 video recording. However, it enhances its capabilities with longer battery life, HyperSmooth 6.0 technology, and expanded Bluetooth wireless functionality.

The image sensor effortlessly captures 27MP RAW still photos and videos in 5.3K60, 4K120, and 2.7K240. The HyperSmooth 6.0 digital image stabilization with AutoBoost ensures high-quality footage with minimal image cropping. Additionally, improved power management allows the HERO12 to record video continuously for twice as long as previous models.

All the above and its new price, and FREE year Premium subscription saving you an amazing £125 off RRP there has never been a better time to buy a GoPro!