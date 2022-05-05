Google’s new foldable phone will look like the Galaxy Z Fold4

By published

Allegedly now called the ‘Pixel Notepad’ Google’s upcoming foldable with have a wide aspect ratio

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 (Image credit: Google )

According to new information from Ross Young - CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants with 27.4k followers on Twitter, Google's foldable Pixel phone, alleged to be called the Pixel Notepad (via 9to5Google), is set to have a smaller outer display and a similar-sized inner display to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

See more

While the Galaxy Z Fold4's is expected to have a 6.19-inch screen, the new leak claims the Pixel Notepad will have a 5.8-inch outer display, obviously meaning it will have a wider aspect radio. This is corroborated by a leak that came via 9to5Google back in January, which said that the Google foldable would look more like the Oppo Find N than the Samsung Galaxy Fold4, which most certainly makes it more likely to be correct. 

• More phone rumors

Google Pixel Notepad: What we know so far 

Young doesn’t dish out a launch date with his leak and there’s be no other reliable leaks regarding at date either. However, a good guess would be around autumn, when the Pixel 7 launches.

Google’s first foldable – the Pixel Fold – was actually expected last year before Google pulled the plug. Now back on the agenda and allegedly called the Pixel Notepad it’s expected to cost $1,500/£1,400. 

From the Ross Young leak we know to expect a wide and short, like that of the Oppo Find N. Intel from 9to5Google tells us that it will be powered by a Google Tensor chip. Rather than using the Pixel 6’s 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, its primary camera is said to be the 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 from the Pixel 3-5a this is because it is thin. It’ll be joined by an ultra-wide 12MP IMX386 and a pair of 8MP IMX355s for selfies.

Read more
Best Google phones
Best Samsung phones
Best fold phones
iPhone 14: Everything we know so far
Best iPhones for photographers
Best USB-C hubs
Best camera phone
Best budget camera phone
Best camera for TikTok
Best camera for Instagram

Rachael Sharpe
Rachael Sharpe

Rachael is a British journalist with 18 years experience in the publishing industry. Since working on www.digitalcameraworld.com, she’s been freelancing, and contributing to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines including T3.com and TechRadar.com and has also had a book, iPad for Photographers, published. She's currently acting as editor of 5GRadar.com - a website specializing in the latest cellular technology. 

Related articles