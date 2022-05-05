Google’s new foldable phone will look like the Galaxy Z Fold4

According to new information from Ross Young - CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants with 27.4k followers on Twitter, Google's foldable Pixel phone, alleged to be called the Pixel Notepad (via 9to5Google), is set to have a smaller outer display and a similar-sized inner display to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8". This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19" Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week.May 2, 2022 See more

While the Galaxy Z Fold4's is expected to have a 6.19-inch screen, the new leak claims the Pixel Notepad will have a 5.8-inch outer display, obviously meaning it will have a wider aspect radio. This is corroborated by a leak that came via 9to5Google back in January, which said that the Google foldable would look more like the Oppo Find N than the Samsung Galaxy Fold4, which most certainly makes it more likely to be correct.

• More phone rumors

Google Pixel Notepad: What we know so far

Young doesn’t dish out a launch date with his leak and there’s be no other reliable leaks regarding at date either. However, a good guess would be around autumn, when the Pixel 7 launches.

Google’s first foldable – the Pixel Fold – was actually expected last year before Google pulled the plug. Now back on the agenda and allegedly called the Pixel Notepad it’s expected to cost $1,500/£1,400.

From the Ross Young leak we know to expect a wide and short, like that of the Oppo Find N. Intel from 9to5Google tells us that it will be powered by a Google Tensor chip. Rather than using the Pixel 6’s 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, its primary camera is said to be the 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 from the Pixel 3-5a this is because it is thin. It’ll be joined by an ultra-wide 12MP IMX386 and a pair of 8MP IMX355s for selfies.

Read more

Best Google phones

Best Samsung phones

Best fold phones

iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

Best iPhones for photographers

Best USB-C hubs

Best camera phone

Best budget camera phone

Best camera for TikTok

Best camera for Instagram