Google Pixel 6a: Impressive Tensor chip but disappointing camera

A new Google Pixel 6a leak, certainly the biggest so far, suggests that Google’s next mid-range phone will have a Tensor chipset like those in the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro! The fresh leak come from 9to5Google’s investigations into the Google Camera app, which contains reference to a device internally codenamed Bluejay – said to be a codename for the Google Pixel 6a.

The leak means that the Pixel 6a will have the same Google Tensor GS101 chipset as the Pixel 6 is undeniably great, especially as it means the new phone would inherit all the features available only to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which include Live Translation and Google Assistant voice typing.

Pixel 6a camera as seen Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a

The leak has less exciting – in fact plain disappointing – news about the camera on the Pixel 6a. The leak from 9to5Google reveals the new phone will miss out on the Pixel 6’s 50MP 1/1.31-inch main sensor and feature the 12.2MP 1/2.55-inch Sony IMX363 primary sensor that can been seen on the Google Pixel 3 through to the Pixel 5a. Obviously, the decrease in sensor size will result in less light and therefore potentially more noise and certainly poorer low light and night photos than the Pixel 6.

Better news is that, according to the leak, the rear camera bar on the Pixel 6a will contain a 12-megapixel IMX386 sensor. As the Pixel 6 uses this same sensor, it’s a sensible guess that this will likely be the ultrawide camera on the Pixel 6a. Similarly, the Pixel 6a’s selfies look likely to be handled by the same 8-megapixel IMX355 as the smaller Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6a specs

Just yesterday we were treated to crisp 5K renders and 360-degree video of the Google Pixel 6a, thanks to renowned leaker @OnLeaks together with 91Mobiles. This told us the new Android phone will have the signature camera bar, in-screen fingerprint scanner, and centered hole-punch selfie snapper. However, this leak highlighted the missing headphone jack, so users would have to use wireless audio or use an adaptor.





• The best camera phones you can buy today

• Best Google phone in 2021

• The best budget camera phone

• The best burner phones

• The best phablet

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• Best phone cases

• Best wireless chargers