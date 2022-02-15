Google Pixel 6: Most complained about mobile phone in the world!

Everyone knows that when you buy technology that turns out to be insanely frustrating the best call of action is to tell everyone else what you’re going through, right? That’s how, by analyzing thousands of tweets, the guys over at Electronics Hub were able to develop a complaint detection tool, monitoring tweets mentioning popular tech products and giving each gadget a score based on the percentage of tweets that feature a complaint.

They’ve looked at everything from laptops to home smart hubs with smartphones featuring heavily and indeed the Google Pixel 6 being crowned the most complained about mobile phone in the world as a result.

(Image credit: Electronics Hub)

While there’s no denying that the Google Pixel 6 is an exceptional, not forgetting affordable, Android flagship, there’s also no denying that users are annoyed with life with the smartphone. This is down to thew wait for Pixel 6 updates and then when they do materialize the chaos that they cause.

At this point, I'm beginning to think Google is sending out the December update for the Pixel 6 series via carrier Pidgeon pic.twitter.com/iwOphXNCFEDecember 15, 2021 See more

A massive 27.2% of tweets about the Google Pixel 6 were found to contain consumer complaints. As well as the updates issue, users are annoyed about charging – Electronics Hub reports several Reddit users as complaining that that the flagship won’t work with older or third-party chargers. While this is in some ways a smart move by Google, we can definitely understand how it is grating on users.

8 of the 10 most frustrating phones are iPhones

It’s not just Google phone users who are spitting feathers over on twitter about their devises – while the Google Pixel 6 was most complained about overall, actually eight of the top 10 most frustrating phones were iPhones. Following the Google Pixel 6, the iPhone 6s took second place, the iPhone 12 Mini third and iPhone 8 Plus forth.

(Image credit: Electronics Hub)

Do you own one of these irksome devices? Why not see if any of your other tech has made it to the Electronics Hub most complained about tech products around the world hall of infamy - and read our separate article on the most complained about cameras.





