Get your cameras and lenses cleaned for free at The Photography Show!

Ever wanted to get your camera sensor cleaned, but been afraid to do it yourself and worried about sending your body away? How about your lenses – fancy getting them properly cleaned, but didn't want to to trust any old service shop?

OM System (formerly Olympus) is back at The Photography Show this weekend – on 17, 18 and 20 September at the NEC in Birmingham, England – and it is bringing its hugely popular Check and Clean service along with it.

As in years past, two of OM System's engineers from the company's servicing center in Portugal will fly over to Birmingham and set up a full checking and cleaning station – and OM System / Olympus users are invited to bring their kit in to be serviced absolutely free!

Due to the constraints of the show, particularly with the event closing on Monday 19 September (opens in new tab) to pay respect to the funeral of HRH The Queen), the Check and Clean service is limited to 1 booking per customer, and 2 items per booking.

This can consist of two cameras, or one camera and one lens, or two lenses. The service is strictly controlled by online bookings, and slots disappear quickly, so make sure to register ASAPif you want your kit cleaned:

• Saturday 17 September (opens in new tab)

• Sunday 18 September

(opens in new tab)• Tuesday 20 September (opens in new tab)

Of course, OM System will be doing much more than just cleaning sensors at the show. You'll be able to try out the latest kit, including the acclaimed OM System OM-1 (opens in new tab) camera, get tips and inspiration for your existing equipment, and attend talks (opens in new tab) from OM System ambassadors.

Geraint Radford will present 'The Magical World of Macro' on Sunday at 11:00, Gavin Hoey introduces 'Studio Portraits Anywhere' on Sunday at 12:00, and Tesni Ward gives her 'Riding Out the Storm' presentation on Tuesday at 11:30.

