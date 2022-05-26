Get an incredible $350 off the Edelkrone SliderPlus v5 video slider

Save an amazing $350 off this brilliant slider and take your video productions to the next level

Edelkrone SliderPlus v5 long
(Image credit: Edelkrone)

If you are looking to take your video to the next level and produce smooth sliding transitions that you see in multi-stage interviews or glorious product shots, then this amazing deal on an Edelkrone SliderPlus v5 Pro slider is just the thing to make your productions stand out from the crowd, and being able to save a whopping $350 at B&H (opens in new tab) is a great bonus, ahead of the Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab).

Edelkrone SliderPlus v5 Pro Long|was $899|now $549 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $350 With this amazing slider you can take smooth cinematic dolly shots and take your productions to the next level. Able to carry cameras rigs up to 40 Ib, this is a must buy for any solo filmmaker
The Edelkrone SliderPLUS v5 PRO Long is designed with movable rails that travel during a slide to give you even more travel distance while keeping the slider compact and east yo travel with. When used on the ground or other surfaces, it has a travel length of 1.3' and supports camera rigs up to 40 lb. Mounted on a tripod, it provides a travel length of 2.6' with rigs up to 20 lb loads supported, meaning you can work with heavy camera rigs. The movable design also works for dolly shots, because since the rails move along with the carriage, they won't get in the shot when you dolly in and out. 

This is the perfect tool for solo filmmakers wanting to up their game in the cinematic video department with smooth swooping dolly shots that can be performed in even the most tightest of spaces, making it perfect for content creators always on the road.

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

