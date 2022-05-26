Get an incredible $350 off the Edelkrone SliderPlus v5 video slider

If you are looking to take your video to the next level and produce smooth sliding transitions that you see in multi-stage interviews or glorious product shots, then this amazing deal on an Edelkrone SliderPlus v5 Pro slider is just the thing to make your productions stand out from the crowd, and being able to save a whopping $350 at B&H (opens in new tab) is a great bonus, ahead of the Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Edelkrone SliderPlus v5 Pro Long| was $899 |now $549 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $350 With this amazing slider you can take smooth cinematic dolly shots and take your productions to the next level. Able to carry cameras rigs up to 40 Ib, this is a must buy for any solo filmmaker

US DEAL

The Edelkrone SliderPLUS v5 PRO Long is designed with movable rails that travel during a slide to give you even more travel distance while keeping the slider compact and east yo travel with. When used on the ground or other surfaces, it has a travel length of 1.3' and supports camera rigs up to 40 lb. Mounted on a tripod, it provides a travel length of 2.6' with rigs up to 20 lb loads supported, meaning you can work with heavy camera rigs. The movable design also works for dolly shots, because since the rails move along with the carriage, they won't get in the shot when you dolly in and out.

This is the perfect tool for solo filmmakers wanting to up their game in the cinematic video department with smooth swooping dolly shots that can be performed in even the most tightest of spaces, making it perfect for content creators always on the road.

