Get a FREE e-book guide with Digital Photographer Magazine 255!

The new issue of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) is out now.

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.

Incredible close-ups

Master the art of macro field craft with Geraint Radford (Image credit: Future)

This month our lead feature is all about capturing the little details. Pro macro photographer and Olympus ambassador Geraint Radford (opens in new tab) has compiled an unmissable field guide, which takes us through the essentials of close-up nature photography, from selecting the right equipment for the job, to the technical focussing considerations and creative compositions. Learn how to shoot new perspectives from a bug’s-eye point of view. We think it's one of the best macro features we've run in recent times, for speed and ease, so don't miss out!

Creative composites

Think compositing skills are just for digital artists? Think again... (Image credit: Future)

Once you’re done reading that, explore our masterclass feature on image compositing. This exciting genre of creative photography has many practical applications and as the tips and tricks in this feature prove, with the right lighting and editing skills, anything is possible. Learn pro techniques with help from experts like Serge Ramelli and Brooke Shaden, to construct otherwise impossible images.

The skills you'll learn in this feature can help boost your success in any genre of photography, so if you want to grow on social media and earn more from stock, this one is for you.

Landscapes in harsh light

Control exposure and colour in any lighting conditions with our non-nonsense guide. (Image credit: Peter Fenech)

You can't shoot landscapes in midday sunlight. Heard this before? We thought so because we've heard it too, for many years. The truth is far more fun! While the golden hours are often favoured because of their softer light and warmer colours it isn't always possible, or indeed desirable, to take landscape images at these times. In our Creative Project pages this month we walk through the key steps to balancing exposure in harsh summer lighting and introducing a sense of movement, whatever the weather and time of day.

Make your work go viral online

Having an online presence is essential in 2022, but making it work for your business is a whole different challenge. Dive into our career feature, where Claire Gillo explores how viral marketing can drive huge audience engagement and next-level sales (Image credit: Future)

All about NFTs

Are Non-Fungible Tokens a fad or is there really big money to be made with selling your photography as NFTs? (Image credit: Future)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice. Get your copy of Digital Photographer now.

(opens in new tab) Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

