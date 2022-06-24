Fujifilm X-H2R or X-T5 – which will we get at the September Fujifilm X-Summit?

Fujifilm confirmed in its last X-Summit that it is working on a 40MP APS-C camera, and the next Fujifilm X-Summit is in September, so that’s when we’re expecting to see a brand new high-resolution APS-C camera that steals the crown from Canon, still fresh from launching the EOS R7.

What we don’t know is what it will be called. It could just be called the Fujifilm X-H2, or – and our money is on this one right now – the Fujifilm X-H2R.

It’s difficult to say right now because, unlike other makers, Fujifilm has not made cameras in fast ’S’ or high-resolution ‘R’ versions. The GFX 50R and 50S don’t count because they relate to the camera design and not performance.

We might be so busy yakking about a 40MP X-H2 that we forget Fujifilm's X-series mainstay, the X-T4. Or do we mean X-T5...? (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Will there be a Fujifilm X-T5?

But now Fuji Rumors (opens in new tab) has thrown a spanner in the works by suggesting there’s strong reason to think a Fujifilm X-T5 is coming, and that really does complicate the possibilities!

After all, we know that Fujifilm has two strong camera lines – the X-H range and the X-T range. We also know that it will have two new sensors – the stacked 26MP sensor used in the X-H2S and the new 40MP sensor that’s on its way.

So will there be a new Fujifilm X-T5 with the stacked sensor from the X-H2S? Will there be a new 40MP Fujifilm X-H2R and no new X-T5 this year? Will the Fujifilm September X-Summit bring a new 40MP X-T5 and no new X-H2?

Remember, until the X-H2S, the X-T4 was Fujifilm’s flagship camera. The X-H2S now takes on that role, but the X-T series is still a strong professional camera, albeit at a lower price point.

This could get confusing, so here are the possibilities as we see them:

1. Fujifilm launches a 40MP X-H2R (or just ’X-H2’) and the talk of a new Fujifilm X-T5 is wrong

2. Fujifilm launches a 40MP X-H2R (or just ’X-H2’) AND an X-T5 with the 26MP stacked sensor

3. Fujifilm launches a 40MP camera, but it’s the X-T5

Right now we think it’s (1) or (3), but who knows? Well, we know who knows – Fujifilm – but of course we’re not expecting them to tell us!