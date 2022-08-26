Fujifilm X-H2: everything we know ahead of the Fujifilm X-Summit on September 8

Back in May's X-Summit the Fujifilm X-H2S was launched - but we were also told that the company was working on a high-resolution sister model with a new 40 megapixel sensor. We were told it would be called the Fujifilm X-H2 - and that we would find out more at the next X-Summit - which we now know is happening on September 8. Apart from those small pieces of information, Fujifilm has stayed tight-lipped about every other detail.

But what else do we know or suspect from the Fujifilm X-H2? Fuji Rumors (opens in new tab) has continued to supply a steady stream of new rumors about this camera as its official launch comes closer and more and more new information is leaked - and here is a summary of what we the speculation so far…

The one thing we know for sure is that Fujifilm has a new 40MP sensor coming, the highest resolution yet in an APS-C camera. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-H2 key features (rumors)

One thing is not a rumor: the 40MP sensor. This will be the highest ever resolution for an APS-C camera, beating Canon’s 32.5MP sensor in the EOS 90D, EOS M6 II and new EOS R7 by some margin. Given the higher resolution of this sensor, we don’t expect the same speed or sensitivity as the Fujifilm X-H2S, but the new camera may offer advantages other than 40MP images.

One of these is the likely inclusion of a high-resolution pixel shift mode for the first time on a Fujifilm X-mount camera to take the output up to a huge 160MP.

8K video at 30fps is another key feature. This will be made possible by the higher resolution sensor (the X-H2S does not have the native resolution for 8K video). This would put the X-H2S and X-H2 in a similar position to the Canon EOS R6 and EOS R5, for example, with one built for speed and one for resolution. It looks like the X-H2 won’t be able to shoot 8K at 60p like the full frame EOS R5 and Nikon Z9, but it will still be the only APS-C camera to offer 8K capture.

The higher resolution sensor means that the X-H2 should not technically be able to match the 14+ stops of dynamic range for video that Fujifilm claims for the X-H2S, and sources claim the video dynamic range for the new camera will be 13 stops.

Similarly, the higher resolution suggests a reduced maximum ISO, and while there are currently no figures in circulation, it’s said that Fujifilm will claim “improved low/high ISO”. This is, however, a routine claim made by camera makers for all new cameras to reflect tweaks to the sensor design and image processing. Fuji Rumors does say, however, that the X-H2 will have a new native base value of ISO 125.

The last nugget of information, still a rumor, is that while the X-H2 will not have the sheer speed of the X-H2S, it will have a highest-ever electronic shutter speed of 1/180,000sec. This does not necessarily reflect the camera’s action-stopping potential, since this depends on the sensor’s readout speed, which we expect to be slower than that of the X-H2S, but it could prove useful when shooting at very wide apertures in very bright light, though according to our calculations Fujifilm’s existing 1/32,000sec speed would be fast enough for using the Fujinon XF50mm f/1.0 wide open in full sun.

We don't yet know what the Fujifilm X-H2 will look like, but we hope/expect it will mirror the design of the X-H2S, with a decent grip and that big LCD status panel on the top. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

What will the Fujifilm X-H2 look like?

Well here we’re all guessing – but the most likely design as far as we can see will be the same as the X-H2S, but some some styling and detail changes to distinguish the new camera.

The X-H2S design is so effective that it would be disappointing if Fujifilm changed it. The large grip gives users a really secure hold, and the high-visibility status panel on the top plate is another feature we would love to see carried forward to the Fujifilm X-H2.

Of course, Fujifilm could surprise us and produce a more classically designed camera like the X-T4, complete with shutter speed and ISO dials, but we don’t think so.