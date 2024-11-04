Fujifilm X-H2 drops to just £1,620, making this great-value camera even greater value!

The Fujfilm X-H2 combines a 40Mp APS-C sensor, speedy 15fps frame rate and 7-stops of in-body image stabilization with 8K video, making this one of the best all-round cameras on the market for shooting both stills and video, and with its price dropping to just £1,620 there's never been a better time to buy!

It's the lowest price we've seen it for quite some time – and could well be one of the best early Black Friday camera deals. Stock was very low when we checked this deal, so you'd best hurry to snap one up at this price.

Fujfilm X-H2 | was £1,899 | £1,620

SAVE £279 at Amazon Combining a massive 40Mp resolution and 8K video, the Fujifilm X-H2 takes on some full-frame big guns at half the price – while being made to the same exacting, professional standards.

💰 Save a whopping 15% off the RRP

✅ Top-end specs in an APS-C body

❌ Not as fast as the Fujifilm X-H2S

The Fujifilm X-H2 is built around a 40.2Mp APS-C sensor, breaking new ground as the highest-resolution crop-sensor camera on the market when it launched in 2022. Regular firmware updates have ensured that it remains as cutting-edge as the day it first went on sale, including the Kaizen firmware update earlier this year that offered improved autofocus and video capabilities

And if 40Mp isn't enough for you, a trick 160Mp pixel-shift mode merges 20 separate images into one – the proviso being that you'll need to keep the camera perfectly still on a tripod and the scene can't have any moving elements.

This combination of a high-res sensor surpassing that of all but a handful of full-frame cameras and being the first APS-C sensor camera to offer 8K video at a price far below similarly specced full-frame models, makes it astounding value for money – even at its full asking price!

