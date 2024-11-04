Fujifilm X-H2 drops to just £1,620, making this great-value camera even greater value!

By
published

Amazon has just knocked 15% off the price of this APS-C powerhouse, saving £279 off the RRP

Fujifilm X-H2 handheld with Great Price sticker
The Fujifilm X-H2 offers full-frame-like specs in a svelte APS-C body (Image credit: Future)

The Fujfilm X-H2 combines a 40Mp APS-C sensor, speedy 15fps frame rate and 7-stops of in-body image stabilization with 8K video, making this one of the best all-round cameras on the market for shooting both stills and video, and with its price dropping to just £1,620 there's never been a better time to buy!

It's the lowest price we've seen it for quite some time – and could well be one of the best early Black Friday camera deals. Stock was very low when we checked this deal, so you'd best hurry to snap one up at this price.

SAVE £279 at Amazon Combining a massive 40Mp resolution and 8K video, the Fujifilm X-H2 takes on some full-frame big guns at half the price – while being made to the same exacting, professional standards.
💰 Save a whopping 15% off the RRP
Top-end specs in an APS-C body
Not as fast as the Fujifilm X-H2S

View Deal

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

