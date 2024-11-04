Fujifilm X-H2 drops to just £1,620, making this great-value camera even greater value!

The Fujfilm X-H2 combines a 40Mp APS-C sensor, speedy 15fps frame rate and 7-stops of in-body image stabilization with 8K video, making this one of the best all-round cameras on the market for shooting both stills and video, and with its price dropping to just £1,620 there's never been a better time to buy!
It's the lowest price we've seen it for quite some time – and could well be one of the best early Black Friday camera deals. Stock was very low when we checked this deal, so you'd best hurry to snap one up at this price.
Fujfilm X-H2 | was £1,899 | £1,620
SAVE £279 at Amazon Combining a massive 40Mp resolution and 8K video, the Fujifilm X-H2 takes on some full-frame big guns at half the price – while being made to the same exacting, professional standards.
💰 Save a whopping 15% off the RRP
✅ Top-end specs in an APS-C body
❌ Not as fast as the Fujifilm X-H2S