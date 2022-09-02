Fujifilm wins 7 Red Dot Awards… but only 1 for a camera (and 2 for face cream)

By James Artaius
published

Did you know that Fujifilm makes face cream? Well, it does – and it's just won twice as many awards for it than for cameras

Fujifilm wins 7 Red Dot Awards
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has scooped seven prestigious Red Dot Design Awards – however, only one of those awards was for an actual camera, with the company winning more awards for its cosmetics products. 

Setting a new company benchmark, Fujifilm racked up seven gongs in the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design category. As such, it wasn't the groundbreaking new Fujifilm X-H2S that captured the honors; as a design-driven initiative, it was the charming retro chic of the Instax Mini Evo (opens in new tab) that brought home the bacon (well, one of the seven slices of it). 

"The Instax Mini Evo is a streamlined digital instant camera that looks, feels and sounds like an analogue camera," reads the blurb on the Red Dot Design Awards website (opens in new tab).

"The housing design combines metal elements with an easy-to-grip black surface that informs the camera’s retro look. In addition, the digital functions are controlled using physical buttons and dials. For example, turning the lens dial lets users select from 10 lens modes, while pulling the film advance lever activates the print function."

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

And what did the jury make of the instant camera (opens in new tab), in awarding it a prestigious Red Dot? "The Instax Mini Evo instant camera ably combines the look and feel of an analog camera with the comprehensive functionality of a digital camera."

So, what else won awards for Fujifilm? Unless you're very familiar with the company's non-photographic output, the answer is 'a whole bunch of stuff that you probably never would have guessed'.

Its Pixel Shift Combiner software for cameras such as the Fujifilm GFX 100S picked up a prize, as did its Synapse Vincent image analysis system that creates 3D images from CT and MRI scans (which actually won the Best of the Best Award). 

Also scooping awards were the Fujinon Techno-Stabi TS-X series of binoculars (opens in new tab), the labels for its line of chemical reagents, the Astalift Opme intensive hydrating cream and the Astalift Men Starter Kit skincare set. 

So there you have it. Fujifilm is seven trophies richer, and now we all know that Fujifilm also makes award-winning facial products. 

