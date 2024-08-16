Fujifilm rolls out firmware for 3 X-mount zoom lenses

There doesn't seem to be a week that goes by without a major manufacturer issuing firmware updates for its cameras but in rarer instances, lenses also get updated. This is the case this week, as Fujifilm updates the firmware on three of its XF zoom lenses.

Zoom lenses are among the most popular as they cover multiple focal lengths in one lens. It used to be that zoom lenses would have to sacrifice some quality in return for the variable focal length and prime lenses were king, however, with the advancement in today's technology the gap has been reduced.

This is certainly the case for the Fujifilm lenses getting a new upgrade, as they rank among the best Fujifilm lenses on the market. The lenses are the Fujinon XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR, the Fujinon XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR, and the Fujinon XF 18-120mm F4 LM PZ WR.

Unfortunately, it isn't one of those firmware updates that add features or improve AF tracking, but it is just as important as it fixes noted issues with the lens performance.

The notes read as follows:

" Fujinon XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR Ver.1.33

• A minor bug is fixed.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fujinon XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR Ver.1.21

• A firmware bug is fixed that the noise occurs during zoom operation in the rare cases.

• A minor bug is fixed.

Fujinon XF 18-120mm F4 LM PZ WR Ver.1.11

• A minor bug is fixed. "

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Not groundbreaking updates but necessary ones to get the lenses working at maximum potential, and regarding the XF 16-80mm, fixing a noisy motor will be very welcomed by users.

If you have never updated your lens firmware or perhaps need a refresher, a step-by-step guide on how to update your lens firmware can be found on each download page.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best Fujifilm lenses, the best Fujifilm cameras, and the best standard zoom lenses.