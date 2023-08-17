Fujifilm launches GFX challenge grant program with $10,000 up for grabs

The Fujifilm GFX Challenge Grant Program is back for 2023, and stands as a beacon of support for innovative minds seeking to bring their visual projects to life. This program bestows five Global Grant Awards and ten Regional Grant Awards, aiming to empower and nurture aspiring photographers and creators.

Its focus lies in fostering the talents of emerging and promising content makers, granting them the invaluable chance to craft meaningful content on subjects close to their hearts. Additionally, participants gain hands-on experience with the advanced Fujifilm GFX equipment.

Project proposals are welcome in both still photography and cinematic formats. Upon the conclusion of the production phase in June 2024, the recipients of these awards will see their final creations showcased on fujifilm-x.com.

By submitting your project proposal, you could seize the opportunity to secure a $10,000 Global Grant Award or a $5,000 Regional Grant Award (approximately £7,800 / AU$15,500 or £3,900 / AU$7,700 respectively). Furthermore, an exhibition will be held at Fujifilm Square – a distinguished gallery nestled within the iconic Fujifilm Headquarters in Roppongi, Tokyo, Japan.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

How to apply?

In order to apply for the program, you will need to prepare the following three pieces of information and combine them into a single PDF document.

1. Preformatted Cover Letter ( Download here )

This should be inserted as the cover page of your proposal. With the information provided on this document, a reader should have a good idea of your project. The space is limited, so be clear and straight to the point.

2. Your Project Proposal

Provide the detail of your project and address the questions below. There is no format to the proposal, so you can be as creative as you like:

• Descriptive plan of your project – what you are trying to do?

• Objectives of your project – what are you trying to achieve?

• Evaluation and outcome measures – how will you measure the success of your project?

• Communications – Other than through Fujifilm’s efforts if you are a Grant Award Recipient, how will your project be communicated to the public?

• Fujifilm Partnership – How will you take advantage of the mentoring and other resources offered by Fujifilm as part of the Grant Award?

• Schedule – What is your project design and timeline?

• Budget – How will you utilize/allocate the grant award?

3. Portfolio of each individual involved in the project

Show your past works and accomplishments so that the reader knows you more.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The selection process

Submission Period: August 14 - October 15, 2023

Prepare your project proposal and submit it via this entry form. Remember that your submission must include English and be saved as a PDF file.

Prepare your project proposal and submit it via this entry form. Remember that your submission must include English and be saved as a PDF file. First Round: October 16 - November 3 2023

Fujifilm will review the submissions and select 15 project proposals from 3 geographical regions, 45 submissions total, that will be evaluated in the second round. By November 08 2023, each selected Regional finalist will be informed via email and the necessary Zoom (or equivalent) interviews will be scheduled.

Second Round: November 9 - 23 2023

Candidates will be asked for an interview with Fujifilm. The interview may be conducted in the language of your choice, if Fujifilm can accommodate. Then 5 finalists from each geographical region, 15 total, will be selected to proceed to the final round.

Candidates will be asked for an interview with Fujifilm. The interview may be conducted in the language of your choice, if Fujifilm can accommodate. Then 5 finalists from each geographical region, 15 total, will be selected to proceed to the final round.

Final Round: November 24 - December 8, 2023

The Global Grant Award judging team will review each candidate and select the 5 Global Grant Award recipients, with the remaining 10 finalists receiving Regional Grant Awards. The award recipients will be announced in January 2024.

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

