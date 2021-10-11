Fujifilm GFX100 and GFX100S to get raw output to Blackmagic Video Assist recorders

The latest firmware update for the GFX100 and GFX100S will make it possible to output RAW video to Blackmagic Design’s Video Assist 7” 12G HDR and Video Assist 5” 12G HDR. The latest update will no doubt appeal to those using the GFX 100 and 100s for video as it means it'll have more flexibility when adjusting exposure and color in post.

This new update will mean that the Fujifilm GFX 100 and Fujifilm GFX 100S will offer features that professional video cameras can offer. Both cameras will now be compatible with the Blackmagic Design’s Video Assist 7-inch and the Blackmagic Video assist 5-inch, (which we think is one of the best on-camera monitors) HDMI up to 4K/29.97 P in 12 bit. Raw footage can be thought of like a digital negative – it contains all the data but needs to be manipulated in post to create the end product.

• Read more: Best Fujifilm cameras

Professionals will opt to shoot in raw as it retains more information in the shadows and highlights. By using the sensor's full dynamic range, more can be done in post to manipulate exposure and apply a cinematic color grade. Shooting in raw isn't for everyone as files sizes can be large. The Blackmagic raw format is proprietary, so users will need to use Backmagic's own Davinci Resolve software.

It is expected that Blackmagic Design will also be releasing firmware with this updated feature although Blackmagic has not yet made an announcement.

Other firmware updates including making the electronic level display work in a wider range of tilt angles so you can use it beyond the range you can with the current firmware. In order to comply with energy conservation regulations in the US and Canada, the HFX 100 has been modified and minor bugs have been fixed.

Although the GFX100 is more aimed at stills photographers who need a lot of resolution for high res images or printing in large form these added updates will surely appeal to videographers too.

Read more:

• Best 4K cameras for video

• Best medium format camera

• Best cinema cameras

• Best on-camera monitors for video