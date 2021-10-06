FREE software with Digital Photographer Magazine 245!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now.
This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.
Shoot the Milky Way
The night sky is a never ending source of incredible image opportunities. The Milky Way is one of the most dominant features and can add something special to any night time image.
In our special feature this issue we have a dedicated guide to shooting the Milky Way, from location planning to gear choices and advanced shooting techniques. Don't miss this one if you're an astronomer or budding astro photographer!
Pro guide for stunning autumn images
The season of colour is almost upon us. Autumn or Fall is the favourite season for many photographers, offering transformative properties to any scene. But are you making the most of the stunning palette nature has to offer?
Make certain you are shooting autumnal scenes correctly with our 13 page pro masterclass, covering everything from composition, to colour control, special effects and the best editing process for natural-yet-dramatic hues. Get ready for the season today!
Delicious still-lifes
Tired of stuffy, formal still life images? Well you're in luck. Louise Carey is on hand to take you through a fun, airy lifestyle food shot you can create at home. Learn to arrange props, shoot and edit for a relaxed style of image, which can be used for stock, advertising or even just your next social media banner.
Face of the Business
Astro lenses
Get your copy of DP Issue 245 today!
Get a digital copy instantly for less than £3
Where to find Digital Photographer
Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.
Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice. Get your copy of Digital Photographer now.
Why not Subscribe for a print copy or you can read us on your mobile device with a digital subscription.
You can get your copy of Digital Photographer in stores that are still open - but if you can't get out, then order a copy direct from us – either in print or digital form.
For printed back issues go to Magazines Direct
For digital editions of the magazine, you have a variety of options available:
Apple app (for iPhone and iPad)
PocketMags app (multi-platform app for Android and other devices)
Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop and smartphone)
Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)
Connect with us
Find us on Facebook and Twitter and subscribe to Digital Photographer, to ensure you never miss an issue!
Digital Photographer on Facebook
Digital Photographer on Instagram
Digital Photographer on Twitter
Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for enthusiasts and amateurs alike!
Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.View Deal
Read more:
Essential exposure technique: settings for seamless backgrounds
Photo therapy: the art of patience - why it's worth waiting!
Adapt and conquer! Learn to use lens adaptors the right way