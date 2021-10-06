FREE software with Digital Photographer Magazine 245!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now.

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.

Shoot the Milky Way

Take incredible shots of this amazing night sky feature (Image credit: Future)

The night sky is a never ending source of incredible image opportunities. The Milky Way is one of the most dominant features and can add something special to any night time image.

In our special feature this issue we have a dedicated guide to shooting the Milky Way, from location planning to gear choices and advanced shooting techniques. Don't miss this one if you're an astronomer or budding astro photographer!

Pro guide for stunning autumn images

Technique Editor Peter explores and explains how to make the most of the amazing Fall colours we all look forward to this season. (Image credit: Future)

The season of colour is almost upon us. Autumn or Fall is the favourite season for many photographers, offering transformative properties to any scene. But are you making the most of the stunning palette nature has to offer?

Make certain you are shooting autumnal scenes correctly with our 13 page pro masterclass, covering everything from composition, to colour control, special effects and the best editing process for natural-yet-dramatic hues. Get ready for the season today!

Delicious still-lifes

Shoot and edit mouth-watering lifestyle food photos in our Creative Project this issue. (Image credit: Future)

Tired of stuffy, formal still life images? Well you're in luck. Louise Carey is on hand to take you through a fun, airy lifestyle food shot you can create at home. Learn to arrange props, shoot and edit for a relaxed style of image, which can be used for stock, advertising or even just your next social media banner.

Face of the Business

Peter joins Sarah Deane on a couple of corporate headshot photoshoots, to see what makes the ideal image to sell a client's personality and brand. (Image credit: Future)

Astro lenses

Did our Milky Way feature get you in the mood for astrophotography? Check out these great lens options in our group test. (Image credit: Future)

