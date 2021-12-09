First look: Realme 9i smartphone sighted

Realme is yet to announce a launch date for the Realme 9i, expected to be the cheapest variant in the upcoming Realme 9 lineup, but the company is reportedly gearing up for the launch of the whole Realme 9 series. Leaked specifications and now renders, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and 91Mobiles, show us what to expect from the phone and what it looks like from all angles.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

The renders show us that the Realme 9i will feature a flat panel with a left-aligned cut-out for the selfie camera. On the left side of the smartphone are the volume up and down buttons, while the right side houses the power button, which is also said to double as a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner. This indicates towards the Realme 9i will likely come with an IPS LCD panel.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

At the top of the camera phone, the renders show the device’s microphone, while the bottom is busier featuring the tipped 3.5mm headphone jack, primary microphone, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C charging port.

The Realme 9i is tipped to have a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular module, which will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera.

Realme 9i specifications

According to rumors, the Realme 9i is said to have a FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Power-wise, it’s tipped to have the newly launched Snapdragon 680 processor. It’s rumored that the phone could house a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 11 with a Realme UI on top.

